Premier League Stat Sheet: In-form players to back this week
Ahead of Match Day 30 in the Premier League, Ste Tudor delves into the top-flight player stats to highlight key individuals to back this week...
-
Premier League stats selections to aid your player prop punts
-
Strand Larsen a strong Shots on target shout
-
Phillips caution on the cards
Who is in form in the Premier League right now? Who is the best player for goals and assists, or conversely who is most at risk to be cautioned?
Read on, as player's performance stats reveal valuable betting insights ahead of a packed midweek schedule.
Jorgen Strand Larsen (Wolves) - Shots on target
One shy of reaching double figures for the season, the Norwegian's importance to Wolves has largely gone unrecognised, probably due to Matheus Cunha dominating the limelight.
Yet without his late equaliser at Spurs in December and a recent brace away to Southampton, his team would be firmly in the relegation mix.
We're not though talking about his goal-scoring record today, but rather his astonishing accuracy. From 39 shots taken across 2024/25, Larsen boasts a 69% shot accuracy. That is substantially better than any other player who has converted multiple goals in the top-flight this term.
In a six-week period up to late January the 25-year-old averaged a shot on target every 57 minutes, but then a hamstring problem curtailed him. Worse yet, on his return he fired blanks from the bench.
In his last two league outings, however, the striker has accrued three SOT, scoring from two of them. He has found his aim again and that should worry West Ham this Tuesday.
Premier League Shots on Target: Other players of interest
Other players of interest include Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo who is Mr Consistency when it comes to shots on target. The winger has only failed on three occasions to post at least one SOT in a league game since early December.
This Wednesday he encounters Ipswich and Liam Delap, a striker with six SOT in his last four outings. Check out Betfair's brilliant new Build Ups tool closer to kick-off and pit one against the other.
English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots On target
|SoT/90*
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|58
|2.1
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|29
|55
|1.9
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|28
|42
|1.5
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|26
|35
|1.5
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|29
|34
|1.5
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|25
|34
|1.5
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|28
|33
|1.2
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|29
|32
|1.2
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|29
|32
|1.1
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|26
|32
|1.4
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|23
|31
|1.6
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|29
|28
|1.4
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|28
|28
|1.3
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|28
|27
|1.1
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|27
|27
|1.2
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|25
|27
|1.1
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|28
|26
|1.4
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|23
|26
|1.6
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|27
|25
|1.1
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|26
|25
|1.2
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|22
|25
|1.4
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|28
|24
|0.9
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|28
|24
|1.1
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|28
|23
|1.1
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|29
|22
|0.8
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|20
|22
|1.1
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|29
|21
|0.8
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|27
|21
|0.8
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|24
|21
|1
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|21
|1
|Savinho
|Man City
|24
|19
|1.1
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|27
|18
|0.8
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|26
|18
|0.8
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|26
|18
|0.9
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|24
|18
|0.8
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|18
|1
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|16
|18
|1.3
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|29
|17
|1
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|17
|0.7
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|27
|17
|1
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|26
|17
|1.1
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|26
|17
|1
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|25
|17
|0.8
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|23
|17
|0.9
|Beto
|Everton
|21
|17
|1.7
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|27
|16
|0.7
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|24
|16
|0.9
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|24
|16
|0.9
|Julio Enciso
|Ipswich
|17
|16
|2.6
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|29
|15
|0.7
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|28
|15
|1.7
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|25
|15
|0.7
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|22
|15
|0.9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|22
|15
|0.9
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|29
|14
|0.7
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|28
|14
|0.5
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|27
|14
|0.5
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|27
|14
|0.6
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|29
|13
|0.5
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|27
|13
|0.6
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|24
|13
|0.9
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|23
|13
|1.3
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|13
|0.7
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|21
|13
|0.7
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|12
|0.6
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|27
|12
|0.8
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|25
|12
|0.6
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|25
|12
|1.3
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|24
|12
|0.5
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|23
|12
|1.1
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|21
|12
|0.9
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|12
|1.1
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|19
|12
|1.4
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|28
|11
|0.5
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|28
|11
|0.4
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|27
|11
|0.7
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|27
|11
|0.5
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|24
|11
|0.5
|Marcus Rashford
|Aston Villa
|20
|11
|0.8
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|18
|11
|1.2
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|26
|10
|0.6
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|25
|10
|0.7
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|24
|10
|0.8
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|22
|10
|1.2
|Eddie Nketiah
|Crystal Palace
|20
|10
|1.3
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|20
|10
|0.8
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|29
|9
|0.7
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|29
|9
|0.3
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|28
|9
|0.4
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|28
|9
|0.3
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|27
|9
|0.4
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|26
|9
|0.5
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|26
|9
|0.7
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|26
|9
|0.4
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|25
|9
|0.5
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|25
|9
|0.4
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|25
|9
|0.4
|Jordan Ayew
|Leicester
|25
|9
|0.6
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|24
|9
|0.6
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|9
|0.6
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|20
|9
|0.7
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|19
|9
|1
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|28
|8
|0.3
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|27
|8
|0.3
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|26
|8
|0.4
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|26
|8
|0.5
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|24
|8
|0.4
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|20
|8
|0.4
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|8
|1.2
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|13
|8
|0.6
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|29
|7
|0.3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|28
|7
|0.3
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|28
|7
|0.3
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|28
|7
|0.3
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|28
|7
|0.3
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|27
|7
|0.3
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|27
|7
|0.3
|James Justin
|Leicester
|27
|7
|0.3
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|26
|7
|0.3
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|26
|7
|0.4
|Emerson
|West Ham
|25
|7
|0.3
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|7
|0.8
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|23
|7
|0.4
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|7
|1.9
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Everton
|7
|7
|1.9
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|29
|6
|0.2
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|28
|6
|0.2
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|27
|6
|0.2
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|27
|6
|0.4
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|26
|6
|0.3
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|25
|6
|0.4
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|25
|6
|0.4
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|25
|6
|0.3
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|25
|6
|0.3
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|25
|6
|0.3
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|24
|6
|0.3
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|24
|6
|0.5
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|6
|0.5
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|21
|6
|0.3
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|6
|0.3
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|19
|6
|0.5
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|19
|6
|0.9
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|6
|1.2
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|19
|6
|0.4
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|6
|0.4
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|18
|6
|0.7
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|6
|0.6
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|15
|6
|1
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|6
|2.3
|Reiss Nelson
|Fulham
|12
|6
|1.1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|1.5
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|7
|6
|1.1
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|29
|5
|0.2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|29
|5
|0.2
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|28
|5
|0.2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|28
|5
|0.2
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|27
|5
|0.2
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|27
|5
|0.2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|27
|5
|0.3
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|26
|5
|0.3
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|25
|5
|0.3
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|25
|5
|0.3
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|25
|5
|0.2
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|22
|5
|0.3
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|20
|5
|0.7
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|5
|0.6
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|18
|5
|0.3
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|5
|0.3
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|17
|5
|0.6
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|16
|5
|0.8
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|5
|1.7
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|14
|5
|0.4
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|14
|5
|2
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|13
|5
|0.5
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|13
|5
|1
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|5
|0.8
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|4
|5
|1.5
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|29
|4
|0.1
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|28
|4
|0.1
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|28
|4
|0.1
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|28
|4
|0.2
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|28
|4
|0.1
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|28
|4
|0.2
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|27
|4
|0.2
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|27
|4
|0.1
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|25
|4
|0.5
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|25
|4
|0.2
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|24
|4
|0.4
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|24
|4
|0.2
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|24
|4
|0.2
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|23
|4
|0.8
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|23
|4
|0.3
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|22
|4
|1.4
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|4
|0.2
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|22
|4
|0.2
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|21
|4
|0.3
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|21
|4
|0.2
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|20
|4
|0.3
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|19
|4
|0.2
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|19
|4
|0.3
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|18
|4
|0.2
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|17
|4
|0.3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|17
|4
|0.3
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|17
|4
|0.3
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|17
|4
|1.4
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|16
|4
|0.6
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|15
|4
|0.6
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|4
|0.4
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|12
|4
|0.8
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|6
|4
|2.1
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|29
|3
|0.1
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|29
|3
|0.1
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|29
|3
|0.1
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|29
|3
|0.1
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|28
|3
|0.1
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|28
|3
|0.1
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|26
|3
|0.1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|25
|3
|0.2
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|23
|3
|0.1
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|23
|3
|0.2
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|22
|3
|0.2
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|22
|3
|0.2
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|22
|3
|0.4
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|22
|3
|0.2
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|20
|3
|0.2
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|20
|3
|0.4
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|19
|3
|0.2
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|18
|3
|0.4
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|18
|3
|0.2
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|3
|0.5
|Evan Ferguson
|West Ham
|18
|3
|0.8
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|14
|3
|0.9
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|12
|3
|0.7
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|12
|3
|0.3
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|10
|3
|0.3
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|9
|3
|0.7
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|9
|3
|1
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|3
|2
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|7
|3
|2.9
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|5
|3
|0.8
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|4
|3
|1.3
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|29
|2
|0.1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|29
|2
|0.1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|28
|2
|0.1
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|28
|2
|0.1
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|27
|2
|0.1
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|27
|2
|0.1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|27
|2
|0.1
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|26
|2
|0.1
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|25
|2
|0.2
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|25
|2
|0.1
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|25
|2
|0.1
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|2
|0.4
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|24
|2
|0.2
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|23
|2
|0.1
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|23
|2
|0.1
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|22
|2
|0.1
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|22
|2
|0.2
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|22
|2
|0.1
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|21
|2
|0.1
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|20
|2
|0.1
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|19
|2
|0.1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|2
|0.2
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|2
|0.1
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|17
|2
|0.2
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|17
|2
|0.1
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|17
|2
|0.3
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|17
|2
|0.4
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|16
|2
|0.1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|16
|2
|0.2
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|16
|2
|0.2
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|16
|2
|0.4
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|15
|2
|0.1
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|15
|2
|0.2
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|2
|0.2
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|2
|0.2
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|13
|2
|0.5
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|12
|2
|0.3
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|0.5
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|2
|1.9
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|12
|2
|0.5
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|11
|2
|0.2
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|2
|1.1
|James McAtee
|Man City
|10
|2
|1.5
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|2
|1.2
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|2
|0.3
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|8
|2
|0.7
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|8
|2
|1
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|4
|2
|0.5
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|1
|0
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|27
|1
|0
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|26
|1
|0
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|24
|1
|0
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|24
|1
|0.1
|André
|Wolves
|24
|1
|0.1
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|23
|1
|0.1
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|22
|1
|0.1
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|22
|1
|0.1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|22
|1
|0.1
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|21
|1
|0.1
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|21
|1
|0.1
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|1
|0.1
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|20
|1
|0.1
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|19
|1
|0.2
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|1
|0.1
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|19
|1
|0.1
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|19
|1
|0.1
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|18
|1
|0.1
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|1
|0.1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|17
|1
|0.1
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|16
|1
|0.1
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|1
|0.1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|16
|1
|0.1
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|16
|1
|0.1
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|1
|0.1
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|15
|1
|0.1
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|14
|1
|0.2
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|1
|0.1
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|14
|1
|0.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|14
|1
|0.1
|James Garner
|Everton
|12
|1
|0.1
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|11
|1
|0.7
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|1
|0.1
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|11
|1
|0.1
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|11
|1
|0.1
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|10
|1
|1.3
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|1
|0.5
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|1
|0.2
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|10
|1
|0.1
|Axel Disasi
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|9
|1
|1.5
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|9
|1
|0.1
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|8
|1
|0.3
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|1
|0.2
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|7
|1
|0.3
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.6
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|1
|0.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|7
|1
|0.1
|Odsonne Édouard
|Leicester
|6
|1
|0.6
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|1
|0.2
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|5
|1
|0.7
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|3
|1
|0.6
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|3
|1
|3.6
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|3
|1
|1.8
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|3
|1
|0.4
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|1
|1
|8.2
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|29
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|29
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|29
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|29
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|29
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|28
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|28
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|28
|0
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|27
|0
|0
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|27
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|27
|0
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|26
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|23
|0
|0
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|22
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|22
|0
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|22
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|22
|0
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|22
|0
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|22
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|21
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Southampton
|21
|0
|0
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|20
|0
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|19
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|19
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|18
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|18
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|18
|0
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|17
|0
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|17
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|17
|0
|0
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|17
|0
|0
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|16
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|14
|0
|0
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|14
|0
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|0
|0
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|0
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|0
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|13
|0
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|13
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|0
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|0
|0
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|13
|0
|0
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|13
|0
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|12
|0
|0
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|12
|0
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|0
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|0
|0
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|12
|0
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|0
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|11
|0
|0
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|0
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|11
|0
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|10
|0
|0
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|10
|0
|0
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|9
|0
|0
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|0
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|9
|0
|0
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|8
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|8
|0
|0
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|8
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|8
|0
|0
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|8
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|7
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Wolves
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|7
|0
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|7
|0
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|7
|0
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|6
|0
|0
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|6
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|0
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|0
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|5
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|5
|0
|0
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|5
|0
|0
|Nico González
|Man City
|5
|0
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|0
|0
|Solly March
|Brighton
|4
|0
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Welington
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|3
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|0
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) - Passing
Surrounded by Bruno Fernandes and a whole host of centre-backs, Tielemans has been prominent in the passing charts for most of the season. Against Everton, four games in, the midfielder racked up a remarkable 134 passes, 124 of which reached their target.
Understandably the Belgian was unable to sustain such lofty figures and a notable dip occurred from December on.
In his first 16 league games this term the 27-year-old averaged 58.8 passes per 90. In his next 16 that dwindled to 44.5.
The encouraging news for Villa fans though is that he has clearly rediscovered his passing mojo, posting an impressive 98 against Ipswich last month and several in recent weeks in the high seventies.
Premier League Passes: Other players of interest
Ryan Gravenberch is another player of interest in this regard. Having lost two cup contests the Reds are rocking for the first time this season and this week entertain Everton who rattled them at Goodison.
What they need is a steadying presence in the middle which is why it's crucial the Dutchman shakes off a minor injury concern. His passing numbers are consistently close to the 50-mark, with 84 his season's high.
English Premier League - Top 5 Passes
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Passes
|Passes/90*
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|29
|2262
|78
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|27
|2098
|77.7
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|27
|1913
|72.8
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|28
|1854
|67.6
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|27
|1773
|68.5
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|28
|1719
|63.3
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|29
|1701
|60.1
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|26
|1699
|72.1
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|27
|1615
|61.9
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|29
|1597
|57.6
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|29
|1547
|53.3
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|28
|1543
|58.3
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|21
|1505
|73.1
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|29
|1480
|53.8
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|28
|1466
|61.2
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|18
|1463
|90.2
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|19
|1460
|84.2
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|20
|1457
|76.7
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|28
|1447
|59.5
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|29
|1444
|51.2
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|23
|1415
|67.2
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|27
|1413
|52.3
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|24
|1411
|75.5
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|23
|1407
|66.5
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|27
|1382
|58.1
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|27
|1370
|50.7
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|24
|1363
|59.8
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|29
|1352
|47.9
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|1314
|67.4
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|1313
|53.9
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|28
|1305
|48.3
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|27
|1288
|57.2
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|27
|1284
|57.7
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|27
|1279
|51
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|27
|1269
|48.3
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|28
|1251
|49.4
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|27
|1250
|47.2
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|25
|1245
|51.6
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|29
|1229
|49.7
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|28
|1219
|44.5
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|28
|1207
|43.7
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|26
|1191
|46.3
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|26
|1185
|52.3
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|28
|1172
|49.8
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|27
|1168
|48.6
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|29
|1165
|40.3
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|27
|1162
|46.3
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|25
|1159
|67.9
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|26
|1147
|49.3
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|28
|1128
|41.7
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|22
|1125
|56.1
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|28
|1122
|42.2
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|29
|1089
|41.4
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|25
|1088
|43.6
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|24
|1088
|49.5
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|29
|1078
|37.2
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|28
|1070
|38.8
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|29
|1059
|42.8
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|18
|1055
|61.3
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|28
|1052
|39.6
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|28
|1050
|41.6
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|23
|1049
|55.9
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|23
|1047
|55.4
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|26
|1035
|42.2
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|25
|1022
|45.5
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|29
|1018
|35.1
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|24
|1011
|58.7
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|28
|1007
|37.1
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|21
|1004
|52.2
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|1003
|58.6
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|21
|1000
|49.2
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|29
|991
|35.1
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|27
|990
|58.3
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|27
|985
|45.3
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|25
|985
|48.9
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|29
|979
|33.8
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|26
|976
|38.5
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|14
|971
|79.1
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|25
|969
|52.6
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|28
|966
|41.9
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|958
|61.8
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|28
|956
|40.8
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|16
|953
|78.9
|James Justin
|Leicester
|27
|948
|37.4
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|28
|944
|46.4
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|26
|935
|48.6
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|22
|934
|52.2
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|29
|929
|32
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|28
|925
|34.3
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|27
|923
|38.7
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|22
|921
|49
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|27
|918
|42.5
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|22
|914
|47.1
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|27
|911
|33.7
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|22
|906
|52.2
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|21
|906
|65.9
|André
|Wolves
|24
|896
|45.9
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|28
|890
|38.7
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|25
|887
|39.2
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|22
|887
|48.5
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|28
|886
|40
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|29
|884
|30.9
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|20
|872
|57.8
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|29
|871
|30.9
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|28
|869
|31.8
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|25
|867
|39.9
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|19
|863
|46.6
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|22
|859
|46.5
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|27
|858
|32.9
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|19
|848
|60.9
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|24
|843
|37.7
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|26
|837
|43.2
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|29
|836
|28.9
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|836
|60.1
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|22
|834
|41.6
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|20
|833
|49.2
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|28
|817
|29.2
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|25
|817
|34.2
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|27
|816
|52.6
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|28
|814
|30.4
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|22
|804
|40.7
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|23
|800
|46.6
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|29
|799
|30.3
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Southampton
|21
|786
|37.4
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|24
|784
|43.2
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|781
|59.8
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|22
|780
|46.1
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|27
|779
|33.6
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|29
|774
|30
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|23
|769
|33.4
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|26
|764
|32.1
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|28
|759
|27.1
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|26
|744
|35.9
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|743
|40.6
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|28
|741
|27
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|23
|734
|42.8
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|22
|734
|34.1
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|27
|732
|30.6
|Emerson
|West Ham
|25
|731
|36.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|731
|68
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|27
|726
|27.6
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|24
|723
|39.4
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|20
|719
|51.4
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|22
|718
|56.5
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|716
|40.5
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|20
|715
|58.4
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|24
|713
|33.2
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|24
|710
|41.7
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|25
|706
|31.9
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|20
|697
|37.9
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|26
|696
|29.5
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|19
|696
|55.8
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|29
|691
|23.8
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|26
|687
|43
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|18
|682
|45.2
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|28
|679
|26.1
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|674
|27.2
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|19
|671
|45.1
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|25
|670
|43.1
|Savinho
|Man City
|24
|669
|38.4
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|669
|66.8
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|26
|666
|37.8
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|10
|663
|72.9
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|18
|659
|46
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|24
|651
|50.3
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|25
|650
|32.8
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|19
|649
|50.9
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|25
|645
|40.2
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|25
|642
|30.3
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|19
|638
|46.2
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|16
|638
|54
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|28
|636
|30.8
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|17
|634
|45.4
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|21
|632
|42.8
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|22
|629
|28.6
|Ederson
|Man City
|19
|629
|33.1
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|17
|627
|42.1
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|23
|626
|39.3
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|17
|621
|51.7
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|19
|615
|53.1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|25
|614
|35.5
|José Sá
|Wolves
|22
|613
|27.9
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|12
|613
|68.2
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|29
|609
|28.8
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|26
|604
|35.3
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|18
|601
|35.1
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|600
|65.2
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|24
|596
|26.8
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|25
|594
|31.6
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|22
|590
|57.2
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|589
|38.9
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|17
|579
|75.2
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|13
|576
|57.4
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|22
|575
|34.3
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|16
|574
|51.6
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|15
|569
|40.5
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|26
|566
|28.6
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|9
|562
|70.2
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|11
|561
|54.8
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|558
|51.8
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|21
|557
|26.7
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|23
|541
|28.6
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|28
|537
|24.8
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|22
|537
|33.4
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|534
|29.7
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|11
|534
|50.9
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|28
|532
|29.2
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|532
|70.2
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|24
|530
|25.3
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|17
|529
|31.1
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|19
|524
|33.7
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|17
|524
|43.5
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|20
|514
|39.8
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|17
|512
|38.1
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|25
|511
|21
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|10
|511
|58.9
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|25
|501
|21.9
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|28
|500
|23.3
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|499
|72.7
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|26
|496
|29.2
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|494
|44.2
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|493
|24.1
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|493
|43.4
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|11
|486
|63.9
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|24
|483
|39.6
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|483
|34.6
|Axel Disasi
|Aston Villa
|10
|483
|60
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|16
|482
|35.8
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|26
|476
|24.2
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|13
|475
|50.5
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|471
|47.7
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|18
|469
|41
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|25
|467
|27.3
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|24
|464
|42.7
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|29
|461
|22.5
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|27
|461
|29.8
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|25
|458
|31.3
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|19
|457
|96.3
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|456
|44.3
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|16
|455
|52.3
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|21
|451
|32.4
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|29
|446
|21.7
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|442
|36.3
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|14
|442
|36.2
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|14
|440
|56.9
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|21
|436
|34.3
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|16
|434
|30.6
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|15
|434
|48
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|26
|433
|18.4
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|22
|427
|49.1
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|23
|421
|25.9
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|26
|418
|26.6
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|416
|72.1
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|13
|415
|32.7
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|17
|413
|38.2
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|24
|405
|23.1
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|18
|403
|22.4
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|402
|66.4
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|401
|33.7
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|27
|398
|25.5
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|27
|398
|27.8
|Marcus Rashford
|Aston Villa
|20
|397
|30.2
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|391
|69.8
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|7
|390
|58.4
|Jordan Ayew
|Leicester
|25
|389
|26.4
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|386
|55.9
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|29
|385
|14.7
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|17
|374
|69.3
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|25
|372
|22.2
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|370
|70.1
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|26
|365
|21.7
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|16
|364
|60.1
|James Garner
|Everton
|12
|359
|37.5
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|12
|358
|59.2
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|29
|357
|25.9
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|22
|353
|52.4
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|16
|349
|40.7
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|348
|25.3
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|348
|27.4
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|14
|348
|61.3
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|27
|347
|14.6
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|16
|346
|42.4
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|16
|345
|51.3
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|344
|18.6
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|27
|341
|14.8
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|14
|340
|39.8
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|22
|339
|20.4
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|13
|339
|56.4
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|336
|12.2
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|12
|336
|35.6
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|10
|334
|33.4
|Nico González
|Man City
|5
|332
|76
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|29
|326
|18.6
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|29
|324
|14.1
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|21
|318
|38.8
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|25
|315
|32.9
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|11
|315
|40.3
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|17
|313
|27.1
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|20
|305
|15.4
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|10
|304
|33.7
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|303
|81.9
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|15
|302
|37.1
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|23
|301
|15.5
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|19
|300
|32.4
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|24
|298
|21.2
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|298
|35.1
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|23
|293
|29.3
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|292
|48.3
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|27
|289
|11.6
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|23
|286
|54.1
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|4
|286
|74
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|24
|283
|29.6
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|278
|27.8
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|28
|277
|11.4
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|271
|15.4
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|13
|271
|29.8
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|269
|19.3
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|8
|259
|32.4
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|255
|64.5
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|25
|254
|28.3
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|17
|253
|24
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|253
|47.9
|Sam Johnstone
|Wolves
|7
|249
|35.6
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|15
|247
|39.6
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|12
|247
|40.3
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|12
|243
|60.1
|Reiss Nelson
|Fulham
|12
|243
|44.8
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|237
|48.3
|Julio Enciso
|Ipswich
|17
|236
|37.9
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|19
|235
|35.3
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|231
|26.7
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|230
|27.2
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|22
|227
|28
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|24
|225
|14.1
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|22
|223
|12.9
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|223
|61
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|18
|221
|23.6
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|15
|219
|32.3
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|10
|211
|64.6
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|20
|209
|30.5
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|10
|208
|65.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|208
|49.5
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|12
|206
|39.3
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|203
|41.1
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|19
|202
|24
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|10
|202
|45.2
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|201
|33.5
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|20
|199
|28.9
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|199
|19.2
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|199
|33.2
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|198
|35.1
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|26
|196
|15
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|5
|196
|48.7
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|18
|195
|22.4
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|195
|48.2
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|193
|59.9
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|9
|192
|40.7
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|190
|28.4
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|12
|190
|45.8
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|17
|187
|22.8
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|23
|186
|17.4
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|181
|16.5
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|17
|180
|28.8
|Eddie Nketiah
|Crystal Palace
|20
|179
|22.9
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|18
|176
|25.2
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|8
|172
|47.9
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|20
|170
|24.1
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|170
|28.3
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|167
|23.9
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|166
|33.5
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|165
|49.3
|Beto
|Everton
|21
|160
|15.6
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|159
|22.9
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|159
|31.9
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|158
|24.6
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|154
|16.4
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|150
|34.8
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|7
|149
|53
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|25
|146
|18.5
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|13
|146
|29.3
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|146
|50
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|7
|145
|48
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|11
|141
|32.1
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|8
|138
|35
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Everton
|7
|137
|38.1
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|136
|45.3
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|13
|134
|25.7
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|7
|133
|24.9
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|132
|67.1
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|129
|32.3
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|8
|128
|32.8
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|128
|51.4
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|13
|126
|29.7
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|12
|126
|36.9
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|8
|126
|60.3
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|126
|25.2
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|5
|125
|42.1
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|28
|123
|13.8
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|123
|65.5
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|5
|122
|24.4
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|12
|121
|27.9
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|11
|121
|90
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|9
|121
|56.1
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|14
|120
|34.6
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|120
|66.7
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|116
|57.7
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|114
|108
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|113
|22.6
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|105
|52.5
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|3
|104
|42
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|2
|101
|133.7
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|94
|25.6
|Willian
|Fulham
|5
|93
|64.9
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|16
|90
|17.9
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|90
|46
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|90
|46.3
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|8
|89
|32.4
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|3
|89
|52
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|88
|29.3
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|87
|25.6
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|85
|33.3
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|14
|84
|54.8
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|8
|83
|31.1
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|82
|82
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|81
|60.2
|Evan Ferguson
|West Ham
|18
|80
|22
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|4
|80
|35
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|9
|77
|18.8
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|76
|29.6
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|76
|52.6
|Emil Krafth
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolves) - Assists
The second Wolves star to be highlighted and, like his team-mate, Bellegarde has gone somewhat under the radar this season, his versatility counting against him. The former French Under 21 international has been deployed in six different roles in what has been a turbulent campaign for his club.
Featuring more often as an attacking midfielder in recent weeks however has brought out the best in him, as evidenced by his spike in assists, four in his last five appearances.
Prior to that he assisted just twice in 12 starts and numerous cameos from the bench.
Backing him to extend on his upturn in creativity against West Ham is a shout.
Premier League Assists: Other players of interest
The same goes for Morgan Gibbs-White vs Manchester United. The 25-year-old both scored and assisted at Old Trafford back in December and on home turf will be looking to continue a recent assist streak that consists of three in five.
Tyler Dibling (Southampton) - Fouls drawn
The 18-year-old winger has been twisting defender's blood all season and inevitably finding himself fouled as a consequence.
Twice this term - against Wolves and Brighton - he has been impeded on six occasions. Remarkably, Wolves' targeting took place over just 45 minutes, Dibling coming on as a half-time sub.
It's his foul involvements in recent weeks though that is chiefly of interest, particularly as they play into a pretty solid theory.
Dibling was fouled five times last time out, at home to Wolves - who appear to have it in for him - and all while completing five successful dribbles. That's over half his season's average per 90.
The truth of the matter is that the Saints know they're down now, and from that acknowledgment comes freedom. Freedom to play. Freedom to express themselves.
Dibling to be fouled three or more times vs Crystal Palace midweek is a decent shout, and furthermore it's a bet that should be considered until the season's end.
Premier League Foul Involvements: Other players of interest
John McGinn also deserves a namecheck this week when it comes to fouls drawn. The midfielder has been impeded three times apiece in his last two outings while no team have drawn more fouls than Villa in 2024/25.
On Wednesday they host Brighton who have committed the fifth most fouls in the top-flight.
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|28
|92
|3.4
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|26
|58
|2.5
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|26
|58
|2.4
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|25
|55
|2.8
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|28
|53
|2
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|27
|53
|3.1
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|24
|49
|2.2
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|29
|47
|1.7
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|45
|2.4
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|29
|44
|1.6
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|25
|44
|2.6
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|28
|43
|1.9
|Jordan Ayew
|Leicester
|25
|43
|2.9
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|23
|42
|2.2
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|42
|2.3
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|28
|41
|1.9
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|27
|41
|1.5
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|26
|41
|2.4
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|25
|41
|2
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|24
|41
|2
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|28
|40
|1.5
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|28
|39
|1.6
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|27
|39
|1.6
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|26
|39
|1.7
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|24
|39
|1.8
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|29
|38
|1.4
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|27
|38
|1.6
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|22
|38
|2.2
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|25
|37
|1.7
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|25
|37
|1.5
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|29
|36
|1.7
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|36
|1.5
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|25
|36
|1.5
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|26
|35
|1.8
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|22
|35
|1.9
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|29
|34
|1.2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|27
|34
|2.4
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|29
|33
|1.2
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|28
|33
|1.4
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|28
|33
|1.3
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|29
|32
|1.6
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|29
|32
|1.1
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|28
|32
|1.2
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|28
|32
|1.8
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|27
|32
|1.3
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|16
|32
|2.3
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|29
|31
|1.1
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|24
|31
|1.7
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|29
|30
|1.5
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|28
|30
|1.1
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|28
|30
|1.1
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|28
|30
|1.1
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|28
|30
|1.3
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|25
|30
|1.3
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|24
|30
|1.3
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|20
|30
|1.5
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|27
|29
|1.2
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|27
|29
|1.2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|27
|29
|1.1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|26
|29
|1.5
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|25
|29
|2
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|23
|29
|1.7
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|23
|29
|1.5
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|20
|29
|1.7
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|28
|28
|1
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|27
|28
|1.8
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|29
|27
|1.2
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|27
|27
|1.7
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|26
|27
|1.1
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|28
|26
|1.3
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|26
|26
|1.3
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|24
|26
|1.4
|André
|Wolves
|24
|26
|1.3
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|29
|25
|1.4
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|28
|25
|2.8
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|28
|25
|1.2
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|28
|25
|1.2
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|28
|25
|1
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|27
|25
|1
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|27
|25
|1.2
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|21
|25
|1.7
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|28
|24
|0.9
|Savinho
|Man City
|24
|24
|1.4
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|29
|23
|0.8
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|29
|23
|0.9
Now read Alan Shearer's latest column, on Trent and Newcastle's partying, here.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
