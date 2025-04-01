Premier League Stat Sheet: In-form players to back this week

Premier League stats selections to aid your player prop punts

Strand Larsen a strong Shots on target shout

Phillips caution on the cards

Who is in form in the Premier League right now? Who is the best player for goals and assists, or conversely who is most at risk to be cautioned?

Read on, as player's performance stats reveal valuable betting insights ahead of a packed midweek schedule.

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Wolves) - Shots on target





One shy of reaching double figures for the season, the Norwegian's importance to Wolves has largely gone unrecognised, probably due to Matheus Cunha dominating the limelight.

Yet without his late equaliser at Spurs in December and a recent brace away to Southampton, his team would be firmly in the relegation mix.

We're not though talking about his goal-scoring record today, but rather his astonishing accuracy. From 39 shots taken across 2024/25, Larsen boasts a 69% shot accuracy. That is substantially better than any other player who has converted multiple goals in the top-flight this term.

In a six-week period up to late January the 25-year-old averaged a shot on target every 57 minutes, but then a hamstring problem curtailed him. Worse yet, on his return he fired blanks from the bench.

In his last two league outings, however, the striker has accrued three SOT, scoring from two of them. He has found his aim again and that should worry West Ham this Tuesday.

Premier League Shots on Target: Other players of interest

Other players of interest include Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo who is Mr Consistency when it comes to shots on target. The winger has only failed on three occasions to post at least one SOT in a league game since early December.

This Wednesday he encounters Ipswich and Liam Delap, a striker with six SOT in his last four outings. Check out Betfair's brilliant new Build Ups tool closer to kick-off and pit one against the other.

English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target

Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) - Passing

Surrounded by Bruno Fernandes and a whole host of centre-backs, Tielemans has been prominent in the passing charts for most of the season. Against Everton, four games in, the midfielder racked up a remarkable 134 passes, 124 of which reached their target.

Understandably the Belgian was unable to sustain such lofty figures and a notable dip occurred from December on.

In his first 16 league games this term the 27-year-old averaged 58.8 passes per 90. In his next 16 that dwindled to 44.5.



The encouraging news for Villa fans though is that he has clearly rediscovered his passing mojo, posting an impressive 98 against Ipswich last month and several in recent weeks in the high seventies.

Premier League Passes: Other players of interest

Ryan Gravenberch is another player of interest in this regard. Having lost two cup contests the Reds are rocking for the first time this season and this week entertain Everton who rattled them at Goodison.

What they need is a steadying presence in the middle which is why it's crucial the Dutchman shakes off a minor injury concern. His passing numbers are consistently close to the 50-mark, with 84 his season's high.

English Premier League - Top 5 Passes

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolves) - Assists

The second Wolves star to be highlighted and, like his team-mate, Bellegarde has gone somewhat under the radar this season, his versatility counting against him. The former French Under 21 international has been deployed in six different roles in what has been a turbulent campaign for his club.

Featuring more often as an attacking midfielder in recent weeks however has brought out the best in him, as evidenced by his spike in assists, four in his last five appearances.

Prior to that he assisted just twice in 12 starts and numerous cameos from the bench.

Backing him to extend on his upturn in creativity against West Ham is a shout.

Premier League Assists: Other players of interest

The same goes for Morgan Gibbs-White vs Manchester United. The 25-year-old both scored and assisted at Old Trafford back in December and on home turf will be looking to continue a recent assist streak that consists of three in five.

English Premier League - Top 5 Assists

Tyler Dibling (Southampton) - Fouls drawn

The 18-year-old winger has been twisting defender's blood all season and inevitably finding himself fouled as a consequence.

Twice this term - against Wolves and Brighton - he has been impeded on six occasions. Remarkably, Wolves' targeting took place over just 45 minutes, Dibling coming on as a half-time sub.

It's his foul involvements in recent weeks though that is chiefly of interest, particularly as they play into a pretty solid theory.

Dibling was fouled five times last time out, at home to Wolves - who appear to have it in for him - and all while completing five successful dribbles. That's over half his season's average per 90.

The truth of the matter is that the Saints know they're down now, and from that acknowledgment comes freedom. Freedom to play. Freedom to express themselves.

Dibling to be fouled three or more times vs Crystal Palace midweek is a decent shout, and furthermore it's a bet that should be considered until the season's end.

Premier League Foul Involvements: Other players of interest

John McGinn also deserves a namecheck this week when it comes to fouls drawn. The midfielder has been impeded three times apiece in his last two outings while no team have drawn more fouls than Villa in 2024/25.

On Wednesday they host Brighton who have committed the fifth most fouls in the top-flight.

English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won

Kalvin Phillips (Ipswich) - Yellow card

The Tractor Boys have picked up 2.4 cautions per game this season as they rage against the dying of their Premier League light and for a period Sam Morsy was the man to back, the midfielder seeing yellow on an almost weekly basis.

He has since been replaced - both on the pitch and in the reckoning for bookings - by Kalvin Phillips who has received three cards in his last four appearances.

Just picture him midweek, pulling shirts as Bournemouth look to break at pace. You know what to do.

Premier League Bookings: Other players of interest

Elsewhere, Nicolas Dominguez has picked up bookings like they're going out of fashion in 2024/25 but Forest being at home is off-putting. Seven of his eight cautions have come away from the City Ground.

Thomas Partey is a better option ahead of Arsenal's hosting of Fulham. The Ghanian has been booked in each of his last two home appearances.

English Premier League - Top 5 Yellow Cards

