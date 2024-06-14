Football Bet of the Day: Back Orgryte to overcome Sundsvall

Orgryte winning at break in 3/4 at home



Sundsvall losing at break in 5/5 away



Back Orgryte/Orgryte in HT/FT



Orgryte v Sundsvall

Friday 18:00

In Ireland last night, Shelbourne blanked out hosts Waterford 1-0 to leave us short on one side of our BTTS bet.

Before we dive into the Euros tomorrow, we're in Sweden today for the Superettan game between 14th-placed Orgryte and rock-bottom Sundsvall. We reckon the hosts can bag all three points...

Struggling Sundsvall have lost 5/5 on the road this point. They've found the back of the net in just one of those games, and have been behind at the break every time.

Meanwhile, Orgryte are only W1-D2-L4 at home this term. But the win came last time out in a 3-0 success against 10th-placed Gefle - the lowest-ranked team they've hosted so far. And Orgryte have been leading at half-time in 3/4 at Gamla Ullevi recently. Today, we're backing them to grab an early lead against their weakest visitors yet - and hold onto it.