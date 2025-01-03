Football Bet of the Day: Back Nice to run over Rennes
Nice could get nasty against Rennes in Ligue 1 tonight, says Tobias Gourlay.
-
Nice won 3/3 similar fixtures
-
Rennes lost 6/7 on the road
-
Back Nice to win
Watch Football... Only Bettor!
Nice v Rennes
Friday 20:00 (Live on Ligue 1 Pass)
In Edinburgh last night, Hearts scored early then shut the game down, beating Motherwell 1-0 to leave us short of our goals target.
We've crossed the Channel today to catch the Ligue 1 game between sixth-placed Nice and 12th-placed Rennes. We like the odds-against price on a home win...
Nice are W4-D3-L0 at the Allianz Riviera this season, winning 3/3 at home to bottom-half outfits like Rennes. They've won this particular fixture in each of the previous two campaigns.
Rennes are W5-D2-L8 home and away this term. Four of those wins have come hosting the league's current bottom four. Against everyone else, they've lost 8/11. On the road, they are W0-D1-L6, losing 3/3 at top-half sides like Nice. We'll take them to leave the Cote d'Azur with nothing tonight.
Now read our Premier League Saturday tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Liverpool v Manchester United: Back 18/1 Mo Salah Bet Builder at Anfield
-
Football Betting Tips
Fulham v Ipswich: Back assist king Antonee Robinson at 4/1
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Premier League Tips: Surely he's not tipping the 30/1 0-0 draw at Anfield?
-
Football Betting Tips
Wolves v Nottingham Forest: Back Nuno's men to march on & 9/2 in-form shots treble
-
Football Betting Tips
Brighton v Arsenal: Sinking Seagulls can at least score in odds-against Bet Builder