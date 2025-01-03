Football Bet of the Day: Back Nice to run over Rennes

Nice won 3/3 similar fixtures

Rennes lost 6/7 on the road

Back Nice to win



Nice v Rennes

Friday 20:00 (Live on Ligue 1 Pass)

In Edinburgh last night, Hearts scored early then shut the game down, beating Motherwell 1-0 to leave us short of our goals target.

We've crossed the Channel today to catch the Ligue 1 game between sixth-placed Nice and 12th-placed Rennes. We like the odds-against price on a home win...

Nice are W4-D3-L0 at the Allianz Riviera this season, winning 3/3 at home to bottom-half outfits like Rennes. They've won this particular fixture in each of the previous two campaigns.

Rennes are W5-D2-L8 home and away this term. Four of those wins have come hosting the league's current bottom four. Against everyone else, they've lost 8/11. On the road, they are W0-D1-L6, losing 3/3 at top-half sides like Nice. We'll take them to leave the Cote d'Azur with nothing tonight.