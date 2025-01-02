Football Bet of the Day: Back a humdinger for Hearts

Struggling Hearts netted in 8 straight home games

+2.5 Goals in 8/9 Motherwell away matches

Back +2.5 Goals



Hearts v Motherwell

Thursday 15:00

In the London suburbs yesterday, Wealdstone's game with Boston was postponed because of heavy rain.

Hopefully it'll be goals raining down in Edinburgh this afternoon. Eleventh-placed Hearts host sixth-placed Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership and there's reason to believe it could be an entertaining game...

Both teams have scored on 7/9 of Motherwell's away days to this point. The visitors have netted in 8/9 - only league leaders Celtic have stopped them - and conceded in 8/9. Eight of the nine also delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total, including 4/4 at bottom-half teams like Motherwell.

Hearts are W3-D3-L4 at Tynecastle this season. They've scored on each of their last eight appearances there, with five of the most recent seven producing Over 2.5 Goals. That's our bet on this one.