Football Bet of the Day: Back a humdinger for Hearts
Motherwell are coming in hot to 2025 and Tobias Gourlay reckons they'll put on a show at Tynecastle this afternoon
-
Struggling Hearts netted in 8 straight home games
-
+2.5 Goals in 8/9 Motherwell away matches
-
Back +2.5 Goals
Hearts v Motherwell
Thursday 15:00
In the London suburbs yesterday, Wealdstone's game with Boston was postponed because of heavy rain.
Hopefully it'll be goals raining down in Edinburgh this afternoon. Eleventh-placed Hearts host sixth-placed Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership and there's reason to believe it could be an entertaining game...
Both teams have scored on 7/9 of Motherwell's away days to this point. The visitors have netted in 8/9 - only league leaders Celtic have stopped them - and conceded in 8/9. Eight of the nine also delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total, including 4/4 at bottom-half teams like Motherwell.
Hearts are W3-D3-L4 at Tynecastle this season. They've scored on each of their last eight appearances there, with five of the most recent seven producing Over 2.5 Goals. That's our bet on this one.
Now read more of Thursday's football tips here!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
