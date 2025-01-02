Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back a humdinger for Hearts

Motherwell goalkeeper Aston Oxborough
It could be a busy afternoon for Motherwell keeper Aston Oxborough

Motherwell are coming in hot to 2025 and Tobias Gourlay reckons they'll put on a show at Tynecastle this afternoon

  • Struggling Hearts netted in 8 straight home games

  • +2.5 Goals in 8/9 Motherwell away matches

  • Back +2.5 Goals

Hearts v Motherwell
Thursday 15:00

In the London suburbs yesterday, Wealdstone's game with Boston was postponed because of heavy rain.

Hopefully it'll be goals raining down in Edinburgh this afternoon. Eleventh-placed Hearts host sixth-placed Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership and there's reason to believe it could be an entertaining game...

Both teams have scored on 7/9 of Motherwell's away days to this point. The visitors have netted in 8/9 - only league leaders Celtic have stopped them - and conceded in 8/9. Eight of the nine also delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total, including 4/4 at bottom-half teams like Motherwell.

Hearts are W3-D3-L4 at Tynecastle this season. They've scored on each of their last eight appearances there, with five of the most recent seven producing Over 2.5 Goals. That's our bet on this one.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 Goals

EXC1.86

Now read more of Thursday's football tips here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Wolves v Nottingham Forest: Back Nuno's men to march on & 9/2 in-form shots treble

  • Paul Higham
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo taking the team in training
English Premier League

Jones Knows Notebook: Boring Everton set for shock FA Cup exit at 15/2?

  • Lewis Jones
Sean Dyche's Everton are 9/4 to be relegated
Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer Exclusive: Whether Rashford stays or goes Man Utd must sign a striker in January

  • Alan Shearer
Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Wolves v Nottingham Forest: Back Nuno's men to march on & 9/2 in-form shots treble

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Jones Knows Notebook: Boring Everton set for shock FA Cup exit at 15/2?

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Monday Football Tips: Focus on set-plays with 7/2 Bet Builder

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Liverpool v Manchester United: Back 18/1 Mo Salah Bet Builder at Anfield

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Premier League Tips: Surely he's not tipping the 30/1 0-0 draw at Anfield?

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Liverpool v Man United best bets

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

"It's such a big price"

  • Editor