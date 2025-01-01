Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Wealdstone to win

Michael Bostwick of Boston United
Boston United may struggle to keep up with Wealdstone this afternoon

Tobias Gourlay reckons Wealdstone will start 2025 as they mean to go on in the National League

  • Wealdstone scored 11 in 4 at home

  • Boston netted 2 in 7 on the road

  • Back hosts to get the W

Wealdstone v Boston United
Wednesday 15:00

In Scotland yesterday, Morton scored a 90th-minute winner to beat Partick 2-1 and take down our under goals bet.

We start 2025 south of the border as 18th-placed Wealdstone host 23rd-placed Boston United in the National League this afternoon. We fancy the hosts to start the new year off right...

The Stones are W4-D2-L5 at Grosvenor Vale this season. Hosting teams like Boston who are currently in the bottom half, that record firms to W3-D1-L0.

Promoted Boston are W2-D3-L6 on the road, but the wins came a while ago - the Pilgrims are now eight away games without one. They have lost five of the last seven, scoring just two total goals in that run. With Wealdstone netting 11 in 4 at home recently, we'll take them to blast past the visitors today.

Recommended Bet

Back Wealdstone to win

EXC2.02

Now read more of our New Year's Day football tips here!

