Football Bet of the Day: Back Wealdstone to win

Wealdstone v Boston United

Wednesday 15:00

In Scotland yesterday, Morton scored a 90th-minute winner to beat Partick 2-1 and take down our under goals bet.

We start 2025 south of the border as 18th-placed Wealdstone host 23rd-placed Boston United in the National League this afternoon. We fancy the hosts to start the new year off right...

The Stones are W4-D2-L5 at Grosvenor Vale this season. Hosting teams like Boston who are currently in the bottom half, that record firms to W3-D1-L0.

Promoted Boston are W2-D3-L6 on the road, but the wins came a while ago - the Pilgrims are now eight away games without one. They have lost five of the last seven, scoring just two total goals in that run. With Wealdstone netting 11 in 4 at home recently, we'll take them to blast past the visitors today.