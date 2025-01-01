Wednesday Football Tips: Back 4/1 shot in Black Cats v Blades

Sunderland return home after two Christmas away games

Sheff Utd lost top spot after poor festive run

Sunderland vs Sheff Utd

Wednesday 1 January, 20:00 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports+

We're taking in the big game in the Championship on New Year's Day as Sunderland host fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United with both hoping to improve after a disappointing Christmas.

The pair both took just a point from their two festive matches, which even though all bar Stoke away were sides also jostling for promotion it's still a poor return.

Both matches for the Blades were at Bramall Lane making matters worse for the 9/43.25 outsiders here, as they lost top spot in the table to Leeds as a result, and the Black Cats are 13/102.30 home favourites as a result as they return home after two away days over Christmas.

As we always try to do though, we're after some player props and the tactic here is a couple of shots on target for the home side and a fouls play on the visitors..

The 'other' Bellingham brother is doing pretty well at Sunderland and although shots on target isn't his main asset he's in decent touch. He's only had eight this season for the Black Cats but five of those have come in the last six games.

Jobe has hit the target in four of those last six games and he's been particularly potent at the Stadium of Light - where he's hit the target in his last three appearances and in four of the last five.

Given that recent trends we're happy to back Jobe Bellingham for 1+ shot on target at 10/111.91.

French forward Wilson Isidor is the market leader for a shot on target at 4/111.36 in this game, but rightly so as he tops the Sunderland squad with 20 so far this season.

Isidor has hit the target in his past two games and in eight of the last 10 - along with five of six at the Stadium of Light. So although it's a short price it bolsters our Bet Builder nicely by using the best shot on target hitter on the pitch.

Gustavo Hamer remains second in the Sheff Utd squad for shots on target and he's a big price here at 13/102.30 but he's managed just one in his last seven games and that's not a run of form that entices you.

He's been far more reliable giving fouls away, with multiple fouls in his last three straight games, and a tough trip to Sunderland offers perfect conditions for that run to continue.

Hamer has had 10 games with at least two fouls in this season, with half of them coming in the most recent seven matches, so why not back Hamer for 2+ fouls again at 1/12.00.