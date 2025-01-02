Thursday Football Tips: Back 4/1 shots treble for Inter v Atalanta Super Cup semi

Thuram consistent & Dimarco on great recent run for shots

Inter v Atalanta

Thursday 2 January, 19:00 kick-off

Live on Premier Sports 1

Inter are chasing an unprecedented fourth Italian Super Cup title in a row as they face current Serie A leaders Atalanta in Saudi Arabia.

Reigning Serie A champions Inter trail current leaders Atalanta but just a point, but league matters take a back seat for this trip to Riyadh for the two in-form sides in Italy.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter have won four in a row without conceding and have lost just one in 18, while Atalanta are one game better with one defeat in 19 - and that coming against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Inter's top scorer Marcus Thuram has to be the man to back as also the leader on the team in terms of shots on target.

We should have a few out in Riyadh, and with 12 Serie A goals to his name then Thuram is at the head of the queue to back in this market.

Thuram has hit the target in his last three games and scored twice in the Serie A fixture against Atalanta - so at 4/91.44 for just 1+ shot on target he's well worth looking at.

Atalanta have a few injuries up front to deal with and that means even more resting on the shoulders of Ademola Lookman - who already has the joint-most shots on target in the squad this season.

Lookman has been prolific of late with goals in four of his past six games from a total of nine shots on target, and it'd be no surprise if he were to find the net again in Riyadh.

But a safe play for out Bet Builder is the 4/61.67 on Lookman to have just 1+ shot on target.

For a slight value play we'll finish with the 11/102.11 on Fedrico Dimarco to have a shot on target for Inter.

Only Thuram and Lautaro Martinez have more Serie A shots on target for Inter than Dimarco so far this season.

Dimarco has an excellent recent record too with a shot on target in seven of his past eight Serie A games - so there's no reason not to inlcude him here at a decent price.