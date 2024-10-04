Football Bet of the Day: Back Napoli to cruise past Como

Napoli won 3/3 at home



Como already lost 0-3 at Juventus

Back Napoli to win by 2+ goals



Napoli v Como

Friday 17:30 (Live on One Football)

In Greece yesterday, Olympiacos brushed aside Braga 3-0 to give us an Over 2.5 Goals winner.

We've crossed the Med and come to Naples today for the Serie A game between Antonio Conte's Napoli and Cesc Fabregas's Como. We fancy the hosts to take the win at Maradona Stadium...

Napoli have bounced back from an opening-day defeat at Verona to go W4-D1-L0 since then and climb to the top of the Serie A table. On their own patch, the Partenopei are a perfect W3-D0-L0, winning those games by a combined 7-1.

Promoted Como are an even W2-D2-L2 through the first six rounds of the campaign. Cesc's boys have taken points from teams in the lower half of the table, but lost without scoring in both encounters with sides currently in the top half. In their toughest road game of the season to date, they lost 0-3 at Juventus. We reckon Napoli can down them today and will take an odds-against punt on the home side to win with something to spare.