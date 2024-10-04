Football Bet of the Day: Back Napoli to cruise past Como
Antonio Conte can get the better of Cesc Fabregas in this evening's first game from Serie A, reckons Tobias Gourlay
-
Napoli won 3/3 at home
-
Como already lost 0-3 at Juventus
-
Back Napoli to win by 2+ goals
Napoli v Como
Friday 17:30 (Live on One Football)
In Greece yesterday, Olympiacos brushed aside Braga 3-0 to give us an Over 2.5 Goals winner.
We've crossed the Med and come to Naples today for the Serie A game between Antonio Conte's Napoli and Cesc Fabregas's Como. We fancy the hosts to take the win at Maradona Stadium...
Napoli have bounced back from an opening-day defeat at Verona to go W4-D1-L0 since then and climb to the top of the Serie A table. On their own patch, the Partenopei are a perfect W3-D0-L0, winning those games by a combined 7-1.
Promoted Como are an even W2-D2-L2 through the first six rounds of the campaign. Cesc's boys have taken points from teams in the lower half of the table, but lost without scoring in both encounters with sides currently in the top half. In their toughest road game of the season to date, they lost 0-3 at Juventus. We reckon Napoli can down them today and will take an odds-against punt on the home side to win with something to spare.
Now read this weekend's Ligue 1 tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Jones Knows Notebook: Boring Everton set for shock FA Cup exit at 15/2?
-
Football Betting Tips
Thursday Football Tips: Boredom beckons again at Goodison
-
Football Betting Tips
Aston Villa v West Ham: Chaotic Hammers to crash out
-
Football Betting Tips
Tottenham v Liverpool: Back goals galore and 8/1 semi-final shots special
-
Football Betting Tips
Betfair's 90 Minute Guarantee: 1.8K Ipswich backers saved despite Fulham equaliser