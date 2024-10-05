Ligue 1 Tips: Back Marseille at big odds to lead trio of home triumphs

Marseille to win on Friday night

Underrated Strasbourg deserve support

Back Brest on Sunday



Marseille are a strong selection to win on Friday night. Still smarting from their 1-0 defeat at Strasbourg last weekend, Roberto De Zerbi's hosts have a great opportunity to make up ground here versus low-calibre opposition.

Marseille didn't play badly at Strasbourg last Sunday but their football lacked some of the fluency we've seen from them this season. Such is the talent in Marseille's ranks, however, there's little chance of them faltering against one of the division's weakest teams this time.

Still seeking their first win (W0-D2-L4) of 2024-25, Angers are rooted to the foot of the table, which is in keeping with pre-season predictions. Limited all over the pitch, Angers are likely to get repeatedly outclassed by the division's better teams this season. Reims won 3-1 at Angers last weekend, for example, and the winning margin might easily have been bigger. A better team and with a point to prove following last week's loss, Marseille look well-equipped to inflict some serious damage.

As you'd expect, Marseille are short odds to win. If the 1.251/4 on the hosts collecting all three points is too skinny for you, back 'l'OM' on the Asian Handicap instead. With our selection, you'll make a small profit if Marseille win by exactly two goals, and a bigger profit if they win by three or more goals. For Asian Handicap betting information, click here.

Recommended Bet Back Marseille -1.5 & -2.0 Asian Handicap EXC 1.9

This is a great opportunity to back an exciting, new-look Strasbourg side at good odds. Strasbourg are 3.185/40 to win, with Lens 2.486/4 and The Draw 3.55/2. Anybody that has paid close attention to Liam Rosenior's hosts will know they're better than those prices suggest.

Last weekend, Strasbourg inflicted a first defeat of the season on Marseille (1-0), and deservedly so. Under Rosenior's calm, positive tutelage, the Alsatians' team spirit is second to none. They've lost just one of six games (W2-D3-L1) so far this season, and have yet to be outplayed.

Lens are unbeaten but struggling to win (W2-D4-L0). Under manager Will Still, who took charge in the summer, they've been well-organised but lack flair. The absence of a reliable goalscorer looks likely to develop into a season-long handicap.

Why are Lens clear favourites? Hard to say. Based on form, momentum, confidence, and the relative strengths and weaknesses of the two squads and likely starting line-ups, we expect this game to be closer than the market does.

Strasbourg at 11/102.11 in the Draw No Bet market is worth considering. Alternatively, go with our pick of Strasbourg on the Asian Handicap. With this selection, you'll make a profit as long as Strasbourg avoid defeat.

Recommended Bet Back Strasbourg 0 & +0.5 Asian Handicap EXC 1.85

Are Brest about to win the Champions League? Well, no - but they've made a much better start than they ever dreamed possible.

Playing in Europe's premier club competition for the first time in their history thanks to finishing third in Ligue 1 last season, Brest thrashed Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 (away) in midweek. That stunning performance came on the back of their 2-1 win (home) vs Sturm Graz on matchday one. With six points on the board, they're second in the 36-team Champions League table, sandwiched between Borussia Dortmund and Benfica.

While hitting the heady heights in Europe, they've wobbled in Ligue 1 (W2-D0-L4 after six matches), but we're backing them to win this weekend. The entire club is buzzing on the back of that midweek win, and the players will be able to count on the tremendous support of a sell-out Stade Francis-Le-Ble home crowd. Manager Eric Roy's deft rotation has created immense competition for places, so whoever starts will be keen to impress.

In contrast, Le Havre have nothing to cheer about. Lille barely had to break sweat to beat them (3-0) last weekend. Their sorry home performance highlighted Le Havre's final-third flaws: they've conceded 17 goals in their opening six games of the season, and lack a single reliable goalscorer to put things right at the other end of the pitch.

Brest are 1.910/11 to win. With so many factors in their favour, we're happy to back the hosts.