Football Bet of the Day: Back goals in Greece

Olympiacos forward Willian
Willian has a role to play for Olympiacos today

Looking for goals? Piraeus is the place to be tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

  • 5/7 Olympiakos home games with +2.5 Goals

  • Braga's last 4 matches in the comp have been high scorers

  • Back +2.5 Goals

Olympiakos v Braga
Thursday 20:00 (Live on Discovery+)

There was a shock in France last night. Real Madrid conceded as we fancied they might, but the champions couldn't respond. They lost 1-0 to Lille and our bet went down with them.

We're in Greece today for the Europa League clash between reigning Conference League champs Olympiakos and Portuguese outfit Braga. We reckon there could be a few goals at Karaiskakis Stadium...

Starting out in the Europa League last term, Olympiakos's three group-stage home games finished 2-3, 2-1 and 5-2. After dropping into the Conference League, their home games in that competition ended 1-0, 1-4, 3-2 and 2-0. So 5/7 delivered Over 2.5 Goals, with 4/7 hitting Over 3.5 Goals.

Braga have come through qualifying to reach this point. Their last four games in the competition have seen both teams score and hit Over 2.5 Goals. We'll take this one to be a fifth straight high scorer.

Back Over 2.5 goals

EXC1.92

