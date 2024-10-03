Football Bet of the Day: Back goals in Greece

5/7 Olympiakos home games with +2.5 Goals



Braga's last 4 matches in the comp have been high scorers

Back +2.5 Goals



Olympiakos v Braga

Thursday 20:00 (Live on Discovery+)

There was a shock in France last night. Real Madrid conceded as we fancied they might, but the champions couldn't respond. They lost 1-0 to Lille and our bet went down with them.

We're in Greece today for the Europa League clash between reigning Conference League champs Olympiakos and Portuguese outfit Braga. We reckon there could be a few goals at Karaiskakis Stadium...

Starting out in the Europa League last term, Olympiakos's three group-stage home games finished 2-3, 2-1 and 5-2. After dropping into the Conference League, their home games in that competition ended 1-0, 1-4, 3-2 and 2-0. So 5/7 delivered Over 2.5 Goals, with 4/7 hitting Over 3.5 Goals.

Braga have come through qualifying to reach this point. Their last four games in the competition have seen both teams score and hit Over 2.5 Goals. We'll take this one to be a fifth straight high scorer.