Football Bet of the Day: Back Lecce to leak in Como

Como conceded in 6/7 at home

Lecce scored in last 2 on the road

Back BTTS in Monday afternoon match



Como v Lecce

Monday 17:30 (Live on One Football)

In Portugal yesterday, Rio Ave beat Nacional 2-1 to give us an Over 2.5 Goals winner.

Today, we're back to Italy to catch the first of today's two Serie A games. Sixteenth-placed Como are hosting 15th-placed Lecce and we reckon there could be goals in this bottom-six battle.

Como are an even W2-D3-L2 at home this season. They've scored in all but one of those games, as their bigger problems have been at the back. They've conceded in six out of seven, with both teams scoring in five of seven.

Lecce are W1-D1-L6 on the road, but are showing flickers of improvement. After a barren run, they've netted on each of their last two away days.

We'll take them to bag a goal against a shaky home defence today and help deliver on a BTTS bet.