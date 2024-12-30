Football Bet of the Day: Back Lecce to leak in Como
Tobias Gourlay reckons both teams can get on the score sheet in today's basement battle from Serie A...
-
Como conceded in 6/7 at home
-
Lecce scored in last 2 on the road
-
Back BTTS in Monday afternoon match
-
Como v Lecce
Monday 17:30 (Live on One Football)
In Portugal yesterday, Rio Ave beat Nacional 2-1 to give us an Over 2.5 Goals winner.
Today, we're back to Italy to catch the first of today's two Serie A games. Sixteenth-placed Como are hosting 15th-placed Lecce and we reckon there could be goals in this bottom-six battle.
Como are an even W2-D3-L2 at home this season. They've scored in all but one of those games, as their bigger problems have been at the back. They've conceded in six out of seven, with both teams scoring in five of seven.
Lecce are W1-D1-L6 on the road, but are showing flickers of improvement. After a barren run, they've netted on each of their last two away days.
We'll take them to bag a goal against a shaky home defence today and help deliver on a BTTS bet.
Recommended bets
