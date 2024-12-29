Football Bet of the Day: Back goals in Portugal
Goals could flow as Rio Ave host CD Nacional in the Portuguese Primeira, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Rio Ave netted 10 in 5 at home
-
Nacional scored 3 in 2 on the road
-
Back +2.5 Goals
Rio Ave v CD Nacional
Sunday 15:30
In Italy yesterday, Parma left it late but they found a 97th-minute winner to beat Monza 2-1 and deliver on our Over 2.5 Goals bet.
We're in Portugal today for the Primeira Liga game between Rio Ave and CD Nacional, where there's an odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals...
Twelfth-placed Rio Ave start as favourites, despite conceding nine times in their last five home appearances. They've scored 10 in 5 at Estadio dos Arcos, with four of the five games delivering Over 2.5 Goals in total.
Promoted Nacional, down in 15th, are winless on the road to this point, but they netted three times across their most recent two outings. The islanders produced Over 2.5 Goals in both matches and we'll take a punt on them making it three in a row this afternoon.
Recommended bets
