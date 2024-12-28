Football Bet of the Day: Back Parma to produce more goals
A bottom-six clash in Serie A can deliver Over 2.5 Goals this afternoon, reckons Tobias Gourlay
-
+2.5 Goals in 6/8 Parma home games
-
Rock-bottom Monza netted in 5/7 on the road
-
Back +2.5 Goals
Parma v Monza
Saturday 14:00 (Live on One Football)
In Belgium yesterday, Sint Truiden and Cercle Brugge drew 1-1 to leave us a goal short of our target. We're hoping to catch more goals in Italy this afternoon...
In Serie A, 15th-placed Parma and bottom-of-the-table Monza go head to head at the Ennio Tardini and we fancy them to serve up Over 2.5 Goals.
Parma have delivered +2.5 Goals in each of their last three here and six of the last eight. Fabio Pecchia's men start this one as favourites, despite having not kept a home clean sheet in nine attempts this season.
Monza have won only once in eight away games this season, but they have found the back of the net in 5/7. The only blanks have come against Atalanta and Napoli - the current top two. We reckon they can grab a goal today and help get this game to Over 2.5 Goals.
