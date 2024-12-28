Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Parma to produce more goals

Parma coach Fabio Pecchia pointing
Parma boss Fabio Pecchia knows which way this game is going

A bottom-six clash in Serie A can deliver Over 2.5 Goals this afternoon, reckons Tobias Gourlay

  • +2.5 Goals in 6/8 Parma home games

  • Rock-bottom Monza netted in 5/7 on the road

  • Back +2.5 Goals

Parma v Monza
Saturday 14:00 (Live on One Football)

In Belgium yesterday, Sint Truiden and Cercle Brugge drew 1-1 to leave us a goal short of our target. We're hoping to catch more goals in Italy this afternoon...

In Serie A, 15th-placed Parma and bottom-of-the-table Monza go head to head at the Ennio Tardini and we fancy them to serve up Over 2.5 Goals.

Parma have delivered +2.5 Goals in each of their last three here and six of the last eight. Fabio Pecchia's men start this one as favourites, despite having not kept a home clean sheet in nine attempts this season.

Monza have won only once in eight away games this season, but they have found the back of the net in 5/7. The only blanks have come against Atalanta and Napoli - the current top two. We reckon they can grab a goal today and help get this game to Over 2.5 Goals.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 goals

EXC1.9

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

