Football Bet of the Day: Back Parma to produce more goals

+2.5 Goals in 6/8 Parma home games

Rock-bottom Monza netted in 5/7 on the road

Back +2.5 Goals



Parma v Monza

Saturday 14:00 (Live on One Football)

In Belgium yesterday, Sint Truiden and Cercle Brugge drew 1-1 to leave us a goal short of our target. We're hoping to catch more goals in Italy this afternoon...

In Serie A, 15th-placed Parma and bottom-of-the-table Monza go head to head at the Ennio Tardini and we fancy them to serve up Over 2.5 Goals.

Parma have delivered +2.5 Goals in each of their last three here and six of the last eight. Fabio Pecchia's men start this one as favourites, despite having not kept a home clean sheet in nine attempts this season.

Monza have won only once in eight away games this season, but they have found the back of the net in 5/7. The only blanks have come against Atalanta and Napoli - the current top two. We reckon they can grab a goal today and help get this game to Over 2.5 Goals.