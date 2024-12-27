Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to fly in for the Canaries

3+ goals in Sint Truiden home matches

Whilst the same amount scored 5/9 Cercle away games

Back +2.5 Goals on the Betfair Exchange



Sint Truiden v Cercle Brugge

Friday 19:45

In Egypt on Christmas Eve, El Geish came from behind to draw 2-2 with Zamalek and take down our win bet.

We start again in Belgium, where one of today's three top-flight games brings 13th-placed Cercle Brugge (W5-D5-L9) to 15th-placed Sint Truiden (W4-D6-L9) for a basement battle in which shots will be fired...

Sint Truiden are W3-D4-L2 on their own patch. The Canaries have scored nine in six there recently, only getting shut out by third-placed Anderlecht. At the other end, they've managed just a couple of clean sheets this term.

Cercle Brugge are W1-D2-L6 on the road, but they've scored six in four just recently. At the other end, they haven't managed a clean sheet all season. We'll take both teams to net in this one and deliver Over 2.5 Goals.