Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to fly in for the Canaries
Tobias Gourlay expects to be entertained in Belgium this evening, putting his money toward the goal-line on the Betfair Exchange
-
3+ goals in Sint Truiden home matches
-
Whilst the same amount scored 5/9 Cercle away games
-
Back +2.5 Goals on the Betfair Exchange
Sint Truiden v Cercle Brugge
Friday 19:45
In Egypt on Christmas Eve, El Geish came from behind to draw 2-2 with Zamalek and take down our win bet.
We start again in Belgium, where one of today's three top-flight games brings 13th-placed Cercle Brugge (W5-D5-L9) to 15th-placed Sint Truiden (W4-D6-L9) for a basement battle in which shots will be fired...
Sint Truiden are W3-D4-L2 on their own patch. The Canaries have scored nine in six there recently, only getting shut out by third-placed Anderlecht. At the other end, they've managed just a couple of clean sheets this term.
Cercle Brugge are W1-D2-L6 on the road, but they've scored six in four just recently. At the other end, they haven't managed a clean sheet all season. We'll take both teams to net in this one and deliver Over 2.5 Goals.
Now read more of our Friday football tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Bundesliga Tips: You'll be glad to back Gladbach
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets for this weekend including a 5/1 derby shout
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Betting Tips: Best bets for Saturday afternoon's fixtures in the second tier
-
Football Betting Tips
Blackburn v Middlesbrough: Azaz to make his mark at Ewood Park
-
Football Betting Tips
Thursday Football Tips: Fouls value on offer in London derby