Friday Football Tips: Tractor Boys' blockade can see 5/2 Bet Builder land

Delap has committed 2+ fouls in 6 of his last 8 games

Ipswich 2+ cards has landed in 8 of their last 9

Add Rice shots to create 5/2 Bet Builder

Arsenal v Ipswich

Friday 27 December

Live on Amazon Prime Video

In terms of how this one is going to play out, it's not hard to suggest Arsenal will see plenty of the ball at the Emirates on Friday night.

Yet the absence of the injured Bukayo Saka will probably mean that, to some extent, they are less potent in terms of creativity. His tally of 15 goal involvements - that's goals and assists added together - is bettered only by Mo Salah and Cole Palmer this season.

There's plenty of talent in the Arsenal squad but the Gunners will miss their England international - perhaps not too much in this match but certainly in the weeks ahead.

Ipswich will surely set out to be compact and tight defensively after last weekend's humiliating 4-0 home defeat to Newcastle and boss Kieran McKenna will be very aware of the potential for Arsenal to miss Saka given how much of their play goes through him.

Previewing the game, McKenna said: "Our organisation is going to have to be really good and we are going to have to show bravery in moments of the game." Other words mentioned were "togetherness", "spirit" and "resilience".

To me, that very much suggests they will sit deep and look to thwart their hosts.

Expect them to defend from the front with the returning Liam Delap having to work hard on his own and track back when he can.

Ipswich are fourth in the 'fouls committed' table with Delap their leading fouler this season and backing him for 2+ here make sense.

Delap has landed this in six of his last eight starts with four fouls committed in one of those matches and three in two others.

I will also add Ipswich for 2+ cards - something they've managed in eight of their last nine games.

Only two teams have received more cards in this season's Premier League, while referee Darren England is decent enough, averaging 4.57 yellows per game, pretty much bang on the league average. For the record, he's above average for fouls per game.

Ipswich will be forced to break up play on occasions and should keep their cards run going.

Finally, to create a 5/2 Bet Builder, let's add Declan Rice for 2+ shots.

I think Arsenal could rack up the shots in this one if, as expected, Ipswich look to primarily defend and Rice's runs from deep could be a source of breaking them down.

Rice has landed this in six of his last 11 in the Premier League and, given the way this game is set up, he can deliver on that front again.