Monday Football Tips: Back Villa to beat Brighton in 4/1 Bet Builder

Brighton mired in rotten run ahead of Villa trip

Rogers and Enciso in decent shots form

Back 4/1 5.00 Bet Builder treble for Villa Park game

Three Premier League games for us on Monday night, with Aston Villa's home clash with Brighton our focus for the Bet Builder column.

The Seagulls are just having a tough time of things of late and although Villa have had a couple of dodgy results they're more than a decent side on their own patch.

And there's enough in that for us to include a rare match result as the basis for Monday's best bet, with a couple of player props thrown in to hopefully kick-off the week with a win.

We're pretty happy to get odds-against for a home win so we'll take the 11/102.11 on Aston Villa to maintain their strong form at Villa Park, which has seen them lose just one in the last 12 in all competitions.

Unai Emery is still trying to figure out their puzzling away form that's seen them lose five on the spin, but on home turf they're the fourth best side in the league with three straight wins - including beating Man City.

Brighton have lost three in a row away from home and are without a win in six overall so confidence is low for this trip - and I just don't think they'll have enough left in the tank to stand up to the test.

Jhon Duran's suspensions means others will have to step up - Ollie Watkins will be one of those but Morgan Rogers offers us some better value at 4/71.57 for 1+ shot on target.

The 22-year-old has had at least three shots in four of his last six games - hitting the target in three of those and scoring twice, both at home.

Rogers can certainly get some joy from this Brighton defence.

The only man we can back to hit the target for Brighton is Julio Enciso after his recent run of seven shots on target in his last three games.

His start at Brentford was his first in a while and he responded with three shots on target from eight efforts on goal - and anything like that level of production will do us just nicely here.

We'll back Enciso at 4/61.67 for just 1+ shot on target at Villa Park.

Recommended Bet Back Villa to win, Enciso & Rogers 1+ shot on target @ SBK 4/1

