Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Juventude for victory over Vitoria

Brazil football fans and flag
Juventude can emerge victorious in Brazil

Juventude can come out on top in Brazilian Serie A tonight, reckons Tobias Gourlay

Juventude v EC Vitoria
Salvador Tuesday 23:00

In Sweden last night, IFK Hassleholm gave Kev a hassle-free winner as they went to FBK Balkan and won 2-0.

We start in Brazil, where one of tonight's two top-flight games brings EC Vitoria to Juventude. The visitors are winless through the first seven rounds of Serie A and we're backing them to lose again today...

Last-placed Vitoria are W0-D2-L5 this term, having scored only five times across those seven games. Last time out, they managed a goalless draw at Cuiaba, who are just one place above them in the table. Two previous road trips have been lost 1-2 and 1-3.

Promoted Juventude are W2-D3-L1 coming into this game. They have won 2/3 at the Alfredo Jaconi - only fifth-placed Paranaense have taken a point from them. We'll take the hosts to grab all three for themselves in this one.

Recommended Bet

Back Juventude to win

EXC2.06

Now read Mark Stinchcombe's Euro 2024 predictions here!

Recommended bets

BET £10 ON EURO 2024 WINNER AND GET A FREE BET EVERY TIME YOUR TEAM SCORES IN THE GROUP STAGE

Available to new and existing customers. Bet at least £10 (can be £10 win or £5 each-way) on the Euro 2024 Outright Winner market and get a free bet per every goal scored by your selection in the Group stage of the tournament. Opt in required. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Team By Team Guide: 7/1 & 80/1 tips as all sides analysed

  • Mark O'Haire
Euro 2024
England

The Nation Predicts: 63% of fans vote for club over country success in YouGov survey

  • Alexander Boyes
Opta

Opta Supercomputer vs Betfair Exchange: 22/1 Belgium hard to ignore & 17/10 England punt

  • Dave Tindall
Opta and Betfair

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Team By Team Guide: 7/1 & 80/1 tips as all sides analysed

  2. Football Betting Tips

    The Nation Predicts: 63% of fans vote for club over country success in YouGov survey

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Supercomputer vs Betfair Exchange: 22/1 Belgium hard to ignore & 17/10 England punt

  4. Football Betting Tips

    England Euro Betting Tips: Best bets for Southgate's 26, including a 33/1 shot

  5. Football Betting Tips

    England v Serbia: Southgate will name this 10/3 starting XI

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

UCL Final Betting Preview

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

FA Cup Final Preview

  • Editor