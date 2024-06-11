Football Bet of the Day: Back Juventude for victory over Vitoria
Juventude can come out on top in Brazilian Serie A tonight, reckons Tobias Gourlay
-
Juventude have taken 7/9 points at home
-
Vitoria are bottom of the table
-
Back Juventude to win
-
Read Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer!
Juventude v EC Vitoria
Salvador Tuesday 23:00
In Sweden last night, IFK Hassleholm gave Kev a hassle-free winner as they went to FBK Balkan and won 2-0.
We start in Brazil, where one of tonight's two top-flight games brings EC Vitoria to Juventude. The visitors are winless through the first seven rounds of Serie A and we're backing them to lose again today...
Last-placed Vitoria are W0-D2-L5 this term, having scored only five times across those seven games. Last time out, they managed a goalless draw at Cuiaba, who are just one place above them in the table. Two previous road trips have been lost 1-2 and 1-3.
Promoted Juventude are W2-D3-L1 coming into this game. They have won 2/3 at the Alfredo Jaconi - only fifth-placed Paranaense have taken a point from them. We'll take the hosts to grab all three for themselves in this one.
Now read Mark Stinchcombe's Euro 2024 predictions here!
Recommended bets
BET £10 ON EURO 2024 WINNER AND GET A FREE BET EVERY TIME YOUR TEAM SCORES IN THE GROUP STAGE
Available to new and existing customers. Bet at least £10 (can be £10 win or £5 each-way) on the Euro 2024 Outright Winner market and get a free bet per every goal scored by your selection in the Group stage of the tournament. Opt in required. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Team By Team Guide: 7/1 & 80/1 tips as all sides analysed
-
Football Betting Tips
The Nation Predicts: 63% of fans vote for club over country success in YouGov survey
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Supercomputer vs Betfair Exchange: 22/1 Belgium hard to ignore & 17/10 England punt
-
Football Betting Tips
England Euro Betting Tips: Best bets for Southgate's 26, including a 33/1 shot
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Serbia: Southgate will name this 10/3 starting XI