Football Bet of the Day: Back Juventude for victory over Vitoria

Juventude v EC Vitoria

Salvador Tuesday 23:00

In Sweden last night, IFK Hassleholm gave Kev a hassle-free winner as they went to FBK Balkan and won 2-0.

We start in Brazil, where one of tonight's two top-flight games brings EC Vitoria to Juventude. The visitors are winless through the first seven rounds of Serie A and we're backing them to lose again today...

Last-placed Vitoria are W0-D2-L5 this term, having scored only five times across those seven games. Last time out, they managed a goalless draw at Cuiaba, who are just one place above them in the table. Two previous road trips have been lost 1-2 and 1-3.

Promoted Juventude are W2-D3-L1 coming into this game. They have won 2/3 at the Alfredo Jaconi - only fifth-placed Paranaense have taken a point from them. We'll take the hosts to grab all three for themselves in this one.

Recommended Bet Back Juventude to win EXC 2.06

