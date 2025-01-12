Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Inter to vanquish Venezia

Inter forward Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez will lead the line for Inter

Inter can close the gap to Serie A's top two with a win at Venezia this afternoon

  • Venezia conceded 11 in 7 at home

  • Inter scored 18 without reply on the road

  • Back Inter to win comfortably

Venezia v Inter
Sunday 14:00 (Live on One Football)

In Spain yesterday, Valladolid beat Betis 1-0 to shut down our BTTS bet.

We finish the week in Italy, where the second of today's four Serie A matches brings second-top Inter to second-bottom Venezia. We fancy the vistors to win with something to spare...

Simone Inzaghi's Inter have won six straight on the road in Serie A. The last five wins have been accompanied by clean sheets, with the last four results reading 3-0, 5-0, 6-0, 3-0. They won two recent matches at the two teams directly above Venezia in the table by a combined 8-0.

Venezia are W3-D2-L4 at home this season, but they have entertained only one team from the current top eight - Atalanta, who beat them 2-0. Since that game, the hosts have conceded nine times across six matches against weaker opponents than today's. We'll take Inter to beat them by a couple or more this afternoon.

Recommended Bet

Back Inter -1.5 on the Asian Handicap

EXC2.06

Now read our Arsenal v Man Utd FA Cup preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD33: Newcastle to keep good forrm going and down Aston Villa

  • Alan Shearer
Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer
English Premier League

Aston Villa v Newcastle: Back Murphy to make his mark at 13/5

  • Mark O'Haire
Jason Tindall and Eddie Howe
English Premier League

Premier League Saturday Tips: Five bets including Bowen to score and 7/1 Villa Park treble

  • Stephen Tudor
Jarrod Bowen, West Ham

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Aston Villa v Newcastle: Back Murphy to make his mark at 13/5

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Saturday Tips: Five bets including Bowen to score and 7/1 Villa Park treble

  3. Football Betting Tips

    La Liga Tips: All-action Julian Alvarez is the man to watch in Atletico's trip to Las Palmas

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Bundesliga Tips: Back wounded Bayern to recover

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Everton v Manchester City: Marmoush to be a Goodison foul magnet

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

What's happened to Chelsea?

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

The Unai Emery fan club

  • Editor