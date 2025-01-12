Football Bet of the Day: Back Inter to vanquish Venezia

Venezia conceded 11 in 7 at home

Inter scored 18 without reply on the road

Back Inter to win comfortably



Venezia v Inter

Sunday 14:00 (Live on One Football)

In Spain yesterday, Valladolid beat Betis 1-0 to shut down our BTTS bet.

We finish the week in Italy, where the second of today's four Serie A matches brings second-top Inter to second-bottom Venezia. We fancy the vistors to win with something to spare...

Simone Inzaghi's Inter have won six straight on the road in Serie A. The last five wins have been accompanied by clean sheets, with the last four results reading 3-0, 5-0, 6-0, 3-0. They won two recent matches at the two teams directly above Venezia in the table by a combined 8-0.

Venezia are W3-D2-L4 at home this season, but they have entertained only one team from the current top eight - Atalanta, who beat them 2-0. Since that game, the hosts have conceded nine times across six matches against weaker opponents than today's. We'll take Inter to beat them by a couple or more this afternoon.