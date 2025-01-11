Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back BTTS for Betis

Betis player Giovani Lo Celso
Betis have been conceding regularly on the road

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to see both teams hit the back of the net in La Liga this afternoon

  • Valladolid scored in 5/6 at home

  • Faves Betis conceded in 8 straight away from home

  • Back BTTS

Valladolid v Betis
Saturday 15:15 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Spain last night, Rayo Vallecano beat Celta Vigo 2-1 to give us a BTTS winner.

From Vallecas to Valladolid... We're staying in La Liga today and hoping to see more goals as bottom-of-the-table Valladolid host 10th-placed Betis.

The visitors are odds-on favourites. That's despite going W2-D3-L4 on the road this season and conceding at least once on all of their most recent eight away days. Both teams have scored in five of the last seven.

Valladolid have the same W2-D3-L4 home record. But they have netted in five of the last six - only second-placed Atletico Madrid have shut them out. We'll take the odds-against price on them to score today and make good on another BTTS bet.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams to Score

EXC2.2

Recommended bets

