Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to leak in La Liga
Goals could flow at both ends in La Liga this evening, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Rayo scored in 8/8 home games
-
Celta netted in 6/8 on the road
-
Back BTTS
Rayo Vallecano v Celta Vigo
Friday 20:00 (Live on Premier Player)
In Scotland last night, Dundee got out to an early lead, Rangers hit back before half-time... and then nothing. 1-1 at the final whistle and we finished a couple of goals short of our target.
We're licking our wounds in Spain, where 12th-placed Rayo Vallecano host 11th-placed Celta Vigo in La Liga tonight. We're backing both sides to at least find the back of the net...
The market's finding it hard to split these two and it could be a back-and-forth affair. Rayo have scored in all eight of their home games this season. They've been less impressive at the back: both teams have scored in 7/8, with Rayo most recently drawing 3-3 with Real Madrid here.
Celta are W1-D1-L6 on the road, but they've been scoring regularly - finding the back of the net at least once in 6/8. With 5/8 also delivering on BTTS bets, that's our punt on this one.
Recommended bets
