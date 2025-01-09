Football Bet of the Day: Back goals for the Gers

+3.5 Goals in 6/10 Dundee home games

Rangers conceded 7 in 3 away

Back +3.5 Goals



Dundee v Rangers

Thursday 20:00 (Live on Sky Sports Football)

In Edinburgh last night, the hosts held their own for 80 minutes before conceding a couple of late goals to lose 2-4. Our bet went down with them.

We're staying north of the border today for the Scottish Premiership game between eighth-placed Dundee and second-placed Rangers. We're hoping to see a few more goals in this one...

Dundee have been scoring and conceding freely at Dens Park all season. Both teams have scored in 9/10 league appointments there, with 6/10 breaking through Over 3.5 Goals. With Tony Docherty's men leaking 19 times across those matches, today's visitors should fancy their chances of getting back on track.

Heavy favourites for this one, Rangers have only won 3/10 on the road. Philippe Clement's men are at least scoring regularly, hitting 9 in 4 most recently. At the other end, they've shipped 7 in 3. At an odds-against price, we'll back both teams to help get this one up and Over 3.5 Goals.