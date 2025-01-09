Football Bet of the Day: Back goals for the Gers
Dens Park should be a den of goals tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
-
+3.5 Goals in 6/10 Dundee home games
-
Rangers conceded 7 in 3 away
-
Back +3.5 Goals
Dundee v Rangers
Thursday 20:00 (Live on Sky Sports Football)
In Edinburgh last night, the hosts held their own for 80 minutes before conceding a couple of late goals to lose 2-4. Our bet went down with them.
We're staying north of the border today for the Scottish Premiership game between eighth-placed Dundee and second-placed Rangers. We're hoping to see a few more goals in this one...
Dundee have been scoring and conceding freely at Dens Park all season. Both teams have scored in 9/10 league appointments there, with 6/10 breaking through Over 3.5 Goals. With Tony Docherty's men leaking 19 times across those matches, today's visitors should fancy their chances of getting back on track.
Heavy favourites for this one, Rangers have only won 3/10 on the road. Philippe Clement's men are at least scoring regularly, hitting 9 in 4 most recently. At the other end, they've shipped 7 in 3. At an odds-against price, we'll back both teams to help get this one up and Over 3.5 Goals.
Now read more of our Thursday football tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
FA Cup Tips: Five third round upsets to back this weekend up to 17/2
-
Football Betting Tips
Bundesliga Tips: Germany superstar can start 2025 in style
-
Football Betting Tips
Jones Knows Notebook: Boring Everton set for shock FA Cup exit at 15/2?
-
Football Betting Tips
Thursday Football Tips: Boredom beckons again at Goodison
-
Football Betting Tips
Tottenham v Liverpool: Back goals galore and 8/1 semi-final shots special