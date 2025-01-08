Football Bet of the Day: Back East Fife to fail
Edinburgh City will be robust hosts in Scottish League Two tonight, reckons Tobias Gourlay
-
Edinburgh won 4 in a row at home
-
East Fife scored 2 in 4 on road
-
Back hosts to avoid defeat
Edinburgh City v East Fife
Wednesday 20:00
In Hampshire last night, Eastleigh drew 2-2 with Oldham to give us a BTTS winner.
We're crossing Hadrian's Wall for tonight's game from Scottish League Two. Top-of-the-table East Fife are favourites to win at Edinburgh City, but we reckon the hosts can take something from the clash...
Edinburgh City are W4-D1-L3 at Meadowbank Stadium this season, turning things round after a slow start to win each of their last four there. They haven't conceded at all on their winning run, so could prove tough to break down for today's visitors.
East Fife are W2-D2-L4 on the road. Dick Campbell's men are on a winless streak of four away from home, during which time they've notched only two goals. They might find it hard to breach an in-form home defence today, so we'll back the hosts on the Double Chance.
Recommended bets
