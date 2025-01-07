Tottenham v Liverpool: Back goals galore and 8/1 semi-final shots special

Last nine meetings have seen both teams score

Back 8/1 9.00 shot on target Bet Builder

Back plenty of goals on Wednesday at 4/5 1.80

Goals on the menu in first leg

In the ever expanding football fixture list it's hugely odd that we still have two-legged semi-finals in the Carabao Cup, but despite the big teams all making changes to their starting line-ups we've again got two big fixtures.

Premier League leaders Liverpool produced one of their worst performances of the season against Manchester United on Sunday and have over a week to stew over that until their next league game, so Arne Slot may field a little stronger team than he would otherwise have planned.

Ange Postecoglu, like the rest of us, is well aware of Spurs' long wait for a trophy and he'd be wise to go as full strength as possible in the home leg with Liverpool certain to make at least some changes.

Spurs' lengthy injury list doesn't help, while James Maddison and Pap Sarr are both suspended, and that's one reason why they're 7/24.50 outsiders to win the first leg, with Liverpool 6/101.60 match favourites and and huge odds-on favourites to make the final at 1/71.14.

Losing three of the last four, including a 6-3 thumping here against Liverpool, isn't great form for Spurs to carry into the game either so you have to give Liverpool the edge. But regardless of team selection Spurs will always be a good watch and provide goals - hence the 1/31.33 on both teams to score.

Both teams have scored in the last nine meetings.

Liverpool's recent games have been littered with goals too - their last four have seen over 3.5 goals and three of the last four head-to-heads - so even that's 8/111.73 for this fixture.

You never know what you're going to get with Spurs, Liverpool will make changes and have been a bit unpredictable of late, but the one constant is goals and that's the way to go here.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score & over 3.5 goals @ SBK 4/5

Shoot for profit with 8/1 Bet Builder

While team selection is a little easier to get a handle on in the semis there are still question marks for both sides, which makes any kind of player props betting tricky, but this four-fold looks like a decent enough shout going on what we know.

However, both Dominic Solanke and Darwin Nunez look like pretty certain starters with Nunez in particular always handy in the shots market especially when he starts - as evidenced by hitting the target in six of his last seven.

Solanke had a goal and assist against former club Liverpool in the league last month and, after a goal against Newcastle, he should be sharp enough against replacement centre-backs for the Reds to at least hit the target at 8/151.53.

Dejan Kulusevski hasn't scored for three games, but bagged in five in a row before that including against Liverpool, and he's 10/111.91 for a shot on target which with his ability should not really be a problem.

And a slight curve ball comes with Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley, who returned to action on Sunday and could start in place of troubled Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Bradley is 8/52.60 for a shot on target, which he's managed in his last four games including as a late sub against Manchester United, and that's worth a bet by itself if he starts on Wednesday.