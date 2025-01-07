Football Bet of the Day: Back Spitfires to strike against Oldham
Tobias Gourlay's expecting to be entertained in Eastleigh tonight
Eastleigh netted in every home game this season
Faves Oldham conceded in 8/10
Back BTTS
Eastleigh v Oldham
Tuesday 19:45 (Live on DAZN)
In Portugal last night, Rio Ave held Gil Vicente to a 1-1 draw that took down our win bet on the hosts.
We're on home turf today to see 12th-placed Eastleigh's National League clash with fifth-placed Oldham. The visitors are favoured but we fancy both teams can get on the score sheet, just like they did in both league meetings last season...
Eastleigh have scored in all 12 of their league home games so far this season. The Spitfires have only managed a couple of clean sheets at Silverlake Stadium - both against teams now comfortably below them in the table - so backing both teams to score has been the right thing to do in 10/12.
Micky Mellon's Oldham are W5-D4-L2 on the road this season, despite conceding on eight of their last 10 road trips. With Oldham scoring regularly themselves, BTTS has landed in 8/10 and it's our bet on this one.
