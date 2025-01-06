Football Bet of the Day: Back Gil Vicente to gain victory
Tobias Gourlay fancies the hosts to send their visitors away with nothing in tonight's Primeira Liga game
-
Gil Vicente won 3/4 similar games
-
Rio Ave lost 7/8 away
-
Back hosts to win
Gil Vicente v Rio Ave
Monday 20:15
In Portugal yesterday, Casa Pia and Famalicao drew 1-1 to give us a BTTS winner.
We're staying in Portugal for the start of the new week. Tonight's Primeira Liga match brings 10th-placed Rio Ave to 11th-placed Gil Vicente, and we fancy the hosts to take all three points.
Gil Vicente are W3-D3-L1 at home this season. Hosting teams, like today's visitors, who are currently in the bottom half, that record firms to W3-D0-L1.
Rio Ave are W1-D0-L7 away from home to this point in the campaign. The win came against rock-bottom Boavista. Against everyone else, they have mustered a single goal and no points from seven road trips. We'll take them to blank again today.
Recommended bets
