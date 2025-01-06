Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back Gil Vicente to gain victory

Portugal football fans with flag
Gil Vicente are out for three points in Portugal tonight

Tobias Gourlay fancies the hosts to send their visitors away with nothing in tonight's Primeira Liga game

  • Gil Vicente won 3/4 similar games

  • Rio Ave lost 7/8 away

  • Back hosts to win

Gil Vicente v Rio Ave
Monday 20:15

In Portugal yesterday, Casa Pia and Famalicao drew 1-1 to give us a BTTS winner.

We're staying in Portugal for the start of the new week. Tonight's Primeira Liga match brings 10th-placed Rio Ave to 11th-placed Gil Vicente, and we fancy the hosts to take all three points.

Gil Vicente are W3-D3-L1 at home this season. Hosting teams, like today's visitors, who are currently in the bottom half, that record firms to W3-D0-L1.

Rio Ave are W1-D0-L7 away from home to this point in the campaign. The win came against rock-bottom Boavista. Against everyone else, they have mustered a single goal and no points from seven road trips. We'll take them to blank again today.

Recommended Bet

Back Gil Vicente to win

EXC2.28

Now read Monday's Premier League match preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Wolves v Nottingham Forest: Back Nuno's men to march on & 9/2 in-form shots treble

  • Paul Higham
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo taking the team in training
English Premier League

Jones Knows Notebook: Boring Everton set for shock FA Cup exit at 15/2?

  • Lewis Jones
Sean Dyche's Everton are 9/4 to be relegated
Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer Exclusive: Whether Rashford stays or goes Man Utd must sign a striker in January

  • Alan Shearer
Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Wolves v Nottingham Forest: Back Nuno's men to march on & 9/2 in-form shots treble

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Jones Knows Notebook: Boring Everton set for shock FA Cup exit at 15/2?

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Betfair's 90 Minute Guarantee: 1.8K Ipswich backers saved despite Fulham equaliser

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Monday Football Tips: Focus on set-plays with 7/2 Bet Builder

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Liverpool v Manchester United: Back 18/1 Mo Salah Bet Builder at Anfield

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Liverpool v Man United best bets

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

"It's such a big price"

  • Editor