Wolves v Nottingham Forest: Back Nuno's men to march on & 9/2 in-form shots treble

Forest won five on the spin with three clean sheets

Back Forest to win & under 2.5 goals at 7/2 4.50

Back in-form trio in 9/2 5.50 shots Bet Builder

Forest's winning run to go on

Surprise challengers Nottingham Forest can go level with Arsenal with a Monday night win at Wolves - but the hosts seem to have a new lease of life after switching managers.

Vitor Pereira is unbeaten in three games - following wins over Leicester and Man Utd with a 2-2 draw at Spurs last time out. They'll be without suspended star forward Matheus Cunha and are 5/23.50 home underdogs as a result of that and Forest's flying form.

Nuno Espirito Santo returns to Molineux again with Forest winning five Premier League games in a row for the first time in 30 years, and they're 6/52.20 to extend that run to six straight victories.

The draw is 23/103.30 and that's been the result in the past four meetings.

Cunha missing is a big blow for Wolves as Forest are a tough team to break down - they've kept three straight clean sheets and only Liverpool and Arsenal have conceded fewer goals this season.

Wolves have scored in their last 11 home league games but Forest can frustrate the very best sides, and Nuno's approach is very much to play that spoiler role and hit on the break.

They're polar opposites with no side having more than Wolves' 15 games with three or more goals, while Everton have less than Forest - but you have to lean towards under 2.5 goals landing at 8/111.73 given the defensive strength of the visitors.

And so with Forest flying, having far fewer injuries and Wolves missing their top forward, I'll back Nuno's side to continue their dream run in typical fashion.

Recommended Bet Back Forest to win & under 2.5 goals SBK 7/2

Shoot for profit in 11/2 Bet Builder

Chris Woods is the obvious danger for Forest and he's 9/52.80 to add to his tally as an anytime goalscorer while Jorgen Strand Larsen is Wolves' top scorer available with Cunha suspended - and is the favourite of the Wolves contingent to strike at 11/43.75.

Hwang Hee-chan has scored in back-to-back games though and would be the pick for Wolves at 16/54.20.

Since we're not too sure how many goals there'll be though, attacking-wise the preference is for a shots on target Bet Builder - whic will include Hwang at 8/111.73 to hit the target once for Wolves.

To that we'll add an in-form Forest pair of Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White, who are 10/111.91 and 4/51.80 respectively for 1+ shot on target, which they've both managed plenty of late.

Elanga has hit the target in his last four straight and Gibbs-White in six of his last seven, so there's plenty of evidence to suggest they can keep their streaks going.