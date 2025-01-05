Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to fly in for the Geese
Casa Pia have hosted plenty of goals in Portugal and Tobias Gourlay's hoping to see more this evening
-
BTTS in 5/6 for Casa Pia at home
-
BTTS in 5/7 for Famalicao away
-
Back BTTS
Casa Pia v Famalicao
Sunday 18:00
In Italy yesterday, Venezia and Empoli drew 1-1 to leave us a goal short of our target.
We finish the week in Portugal, where the second of today's three Primeira Liga games brings ninth-placed Famalicao to seventh-placed Casa Pia. We like the plump price on both teams to find the back of the net...
Casa Pia are unbeaten in six at Estadio Pina Manique, winning three and drawing three. The Geese have conceded at least once in 5/6 of those games, with BTTS landing in the same fraction.
Famalicao are W2-D3-L2 on the road this term. Outsiders for this game, they've netted on 6/7 road trips to this point, with BTTS being the right bet on 5/7. At an odds-against price, it's the one we're making on today's clash.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
