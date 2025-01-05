Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to fly in for the Geese

Portugal flag on football pitch
Casa Pia and Famalicao have been scoring and conceding regularly in Portugal

Casa Pia have hosted plenty of goals in Portugal and Tobias Gourlay's hoping to see more this evening

  • BTTS in 5/6 for Casa Pia at home

  • BTTS in 5/7 for Famalicao away

  • Back BTTS

Casa Pia v Famalicao
Sunday 18:00

In Italy yesterday, Venezia and Empoli drew 1-1 to leave us a goal short of our target.

We finish the week in Portugal, where the second of today's three Primeira Liga games brings ninth-placed Famalicao to seventh-placed Casa Pia. We like the plump price on both teams to find the back of the net...

Casa Pia are unbeaten in six at Estadio Pina Manique, winning three and drawing three. The Geese have conceded at least once in 5/6 of those games, with BTTS landing in the same fraction.

Famalicao are W2-D3-L2 on the road this term. Outsiders for this game, they've netted on 6/7 road trips to this point, with BTTS being the right bet on 5/7. At an odds-against price, it's the one we're making on today's clash.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score

EXC2.16

Now read our Fulham v Ipswich preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Opta Predicts Liverpool v Manchester United: Back 18/1 Mo Salah Bet Builder at Anfield

  • Opta
Opta Analyst and Betfair have teamed up for an editorial partnership this season
English Premier League

Wolves v Nottingham Forest: Back Nuno's men to march on & 9/2 in-form shots treble

  • Paul Higham
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo taking the team in training
Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer Exclusive: Whether Rashford stays or goes Man Utd must sign a striker in January

  • Alan Shearer
Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Liverpool v Manchester United: Back 18/1 Mo Salah Bet Builder at Anfield

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Wolves v Nottingham Forest: Back Nuno's men to march on & 9/2 in-form shots treble

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Fulham v Ipswich: Back assist king Antonee Robinson at 4/1

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Premier League Tips: Surely he's not tipping the 30/1 0-0 draw at Anfield?

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Brighton v Arsenal: Sinking Seagulls can at least score in odds-against Bet Builder

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Liverpool v Man United best bets

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

"It's such a big price"

  • Editor