Fulham v Ipswich: Back assist king Antonee Robinson at 4/1
Fulham host dangerous Ipswich on Super Sunday and Sky Sports' Lewis Jones - aka Jones Knows - is backing Antonee Robinson to continue his blistering form...
-
Fulham on verge of best ever PL campaign
-
Tractor Boys fresh from shock win over Chelsea
-
Robinson has seven PL assists already
-
Fulham v Ipswich
Sunday January 5, 14:30
Live on Sky Sports
Shrewd & smart managers collide
Being a good problem solver isn't one of the skillsets top clubs are looking for in a new manager.
It's why clubs like Manchester United hire Ruben Amorim. They look for guys that are winning.
What they really should be looking for are experienced heads, ones that can find solutions to problems and set football teams up in a way that gets the best out of the players at their disposal. I'd be a backer at odds-on that Fulham boss Marco Silva would have taken more points from his first eight games in charge of Manchester United than Amorim has.
Why? Because he's a problem solver.
Sell Aleksander Mitrovic? No problem. Sell Joao Palhinha? Not a worry, he'll make them a better team without even replacing him.
Fulham have surprised more than most this season, taking 29 points from their 19 Premier League games. Such has been their impressive performances this writer has backed them with his hard earned to finish in the top-four this season.
If they beat Ipswich - something they are 1.618/13 to do on the Betfair Exchange - it would take them to 32 points, which would be their best-ever points total after 20 Premier League games of a season.
Talking of smart managers, Kieran McKenna also falls into that category - another boss Manchester United and others missed their chance with in the summer.
Despite some wobbly results this season, McKenna has found a way to keep Ipswich competitive, winning three of their last nine Premier League games to offer up hope that a survival mission could be on the cards.
They were excellent against Chelsea, where they had to ride their luck slightly, but attacked with such force and gusto with Liam Delap to the fore in a barnstorming performance that will live long in the memory of Ipswich fans. It was their first Premier League home win for 8.286 days.
You can get 6.25/1 on the away win with the Betfair Exchange.
Robinson is a creative force for Fulham
Antonee Robinson is becoming the most dangerous attacking full-back in the Premier League and is one of the main reasons why Fulham have been so hard to beat this season. He is excellent going both ways, defending opposition wingers with great strength and timing - just ask Mohamed Sala and Bukayo Saka - yet offering real class and creativity in the final third.
We live in a world now where full-backs are playmakers and that's the case with Robinson and how Silva utilises him. He sees so much of the ball when Fulham attack with a clear gameplan to work him into space on the overload. No player has attempted more open play crosses than the American this season (88).
His performance against Salah in Fulham's 2-2 draw really sealed the deal that he's the best left-sided defender in the Premier League. He won the battle with arguably the best player on the planet, restricting him to scraps to feed on before having a huge impact up the other end, grabbing two assists. Another assist last weekend in the draw with Bournemouth took his tally for the season to seven for the season - only Saka and Salah have more.
The markets haven't caught up with Robinson's developing creative streak and although he's the third highest assist maker in the Premier League, there are nine players priced up shorter than him in the anytime assist market for this clash. This means the 4/15.00 on offer really should be snapped up, especially with the market expecting Fulham to score at least two goals.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
