Football Bet of the Day: Back floodgates to open in Venice
Tobias Gourlay's expecting a deluge of goals in Serie A this afternoon
-
+2.5 Goals in 4/5 Venezia home games
-
Empoli scored 6 in 2 away
-
Back +2.5 Goals
Venezia v Empoli
Saturday 14:00 (Live on One Football)
In France last night, Nice came good for us, beating Rennes 3-2.
We're spending Saturday in Italy, where the first of three Serie A games brings 12th-placed Empoli to 19th-placed Venezia. We like the odds-against price on a few goals in this one...
Empoli are an even W3-D3-L3 on the road this season. Roberto D'Aversa's men have scored in all bar one of those games, and conceding in all bar one. Most recently, they've won 4-1 at struggling at Verona and gone down 2-3 at league leaders Atalanta. Five of the nine matches have delivered Over 2.5 Goals.
Promoted Venezia are W3-D1-L4 at home this season. Eusebio Di Francesco has seen his team concede in all but one of those matches, but they have been scoring regularly themselves. The hosts netted twice in each of their most recent appearances at the Pier Luigi Penzo against Como and Cagliari. At the prices, we'll take them to serve up a third straight high scorer today.
Recommended bets
