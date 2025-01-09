Thursday Football Tips: Boredom beckons again at Goodison

Everton have failed to score in 8 of their last 10 games

Peterborough shut out in 5 of 11 v top 10 in League 1

Go low on goals in Goodison Cup tie with 9/4 3.25 Bet Builder

Everton v Peterborough

Thursday 9 January, 19:45

Live on BBC iPlayer

The obsession with football and club loyalty in this country is summed up by the fact that Everton have sold this game out.

Without those factors, it would be hard to fathom who is wanting to watch this tie.

Everton are the Premier League's great non-entertainers with their long-suffering fans having seen them fail to score in eight of their last 10 games.

They've found the net just once in their last five matches and won only one of their last 11. Four of those have ended 0-0, six have seen under 1.5 goals and nine under 2.5.

Going under 2.5 here, given we're getting 17/102.70, has to be worth an interest, especially with the 1/4 favourites having more injury problems to contend with.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin joins the numerous absentees for this one - the likes of Dwight McNeil and James Garner have been missing for some time. Armando Broja is also a doubt after he injured himself in comedic fashion, kicking the ground instead of the ball during Saturday's defeat at Bournemouth. Nothing sums up Everton's forwards better.

OK, the Toffees are facing a struggling League One side here, but does that really mean we're about to witness a goal-fest?

It's worth remembering that three years ago when embroiled in yet another relegation battle, Everton could only beat non-league Boreham Wood 2-0 at Goodison.

That was under Frank Lampard but Sean Dyche was in charge for last season's third-round tie against Crystal Palace. That tie went to a replay - something that can't happen this time following their abolition - with only one goal scored across 180 minutes of football.

Some will point out Peterborough's high goals for and against tallies - they do have the worst defence in the third tier and have failed keep a clean sheet all season.

But Everton's players - and fans - will know that and the pressure will very much be on the mis-firing hosts, who simply lack goalscorers in their squad. It has long been such.

The visitors will certainly be eyeing an upset but their hopes are undermined slightly by their lack of goals against the better sides in League One - they've failed to score in five of their 11 games versus the top 10. They also come into this one having scored only four times in their last five, and on a run of one victory in nine.

With Posh unable to think about a money-spinning replay back at London Road, there's also the strong possibility that if this game is close with 20 minutes to go, they will attempt to 'play for penalties'.

All things considered, going low on goals has to be the play here at the prices.

The under 2.5 goals single looks a great bet to me but with this being a Bet Builder column, I'll add the suggestion of doubling it up with at least one half featuring no goals.

That's most likely to be the first - you can get 3/14.00 on under 0.5 goals in the first half - but backing 'goal scored in both halves, no' gives us a bit of a safety net.

The double pays 9/43.25.