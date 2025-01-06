Jones Knows Notebook: Boring Everton set for shock FA Cup exit at 15/2?

Everton have failed to score in eight of their last 10 games

Entertainment thin on the ground at just 2.14 total match goals per game

Peterborough look a bet at 13/2 7.50 to win at Goodison

Dismal, drab & utterly boring: Dyche's time is up

Can I shock you? I like Everton as a football club and what they stand for. And I like Sean Dyche as a human being.

Those that read on for the next 600 words or so probably won't believe me - but I genuinely do think the pair of them play their part in the wondrous world of English football.

But I'm sick of watching Dyche's Everton play football now.

Completely bored with it. And I have genuine sympathy with those that pay to watch it.

Root canal surgery or go watch Everton? It's now a close call.

Everton's blank at Bournemouth means they've now failed to score in eight of their last 10 Premier League matches. Stretch it over a longer time frame and they've scored just 31 goals in their last 37 matches since the start of 2024. This season's 4-0 win over Wolves was the only time they've managed to score three or more goals in a game during that run of fixtures.

There have been just 2.13 total goals scored in their Premier League matches across the last 37 games. No other team in that period in the league has averaged less than 2.75 total goals per game. Everton are the outlier at the goal rush table that is the Premier League.

As soon as David Brooks crashed his cracking finish past Jordan Pickford on Saturday the game was over.

If Everton don't keep a clean sheet they don't pick up points in the Premier League now. Dyche can hold his head high for the job done in his first full season in charge given the constant noise and a playing squad full of overpaid and underperforming flops.

But this isn't good enough now the off the field problems have eased, new owners are through the door and players like Iliman Ndiaye are on the books.

Everton are now as short as 9/43.25 for relegation with the Betfair Sportsbook. An unthinkable situation considering their shiny new stadium will be ready for the first kick of the 25/26 season. If that comes in the Championship then the excitement of a new dawn could become nightmare.

Those jumping on that price - I wouldn't put you off - will be hoping this horrendous run in front of goal is here for the long haul. In their current state, they are such a hard team to fancy to win any football match - even against League One opposition, which is coming up next.

No goals, no hope: Back Posh at 15/2

Dyche has a pathetic record when it comes to the FA Cup, too. He's not known for being able to successfully rotate players and keep results positive. His football relies on cohesion, chemistry and laser focus in defence.

When that is broken by ringing the changes, his teams usually crumble.

Dyche has gone past the fourth round just twice in his 12 seasons when leading a team in the FA Cup, suffering surprising exits to the likes of Huddersfield, Norwich and Barnsley. And let's not forget non-league Lincoln dumping his Burnley side out in 2017 - just the second time a team from outside the top four tiers has beaten a Premier League side in the competition.

And on Thursday night in the FA Cup third round, Everton host Peterborough from League One at Goodson Park in what reeks of a cupset.

Dyche is going to rotate in front of what will be a very unmotivated home crowd on a strange day to watch cup football. You'd certainly forgive Everton fans not turning up for this one considering the absolute filth that has been served up from an entertainment perspective over the past 18 months.

Although the Posh don't arrive in sparkling form, this will be a great opportunity for their group of players to make a name for themselves against Premier League opposition. And unlike Everton, Darren Ferguson's men know where the goal is. Since the start of 2024, Peterborough have averaged 1.77 goals per game - the third most of any team in the division during that period.

Call me old fashioned but scoring goals tends to win you football matches. Peterborough look a hefty price at 13/27.50 to win this one.