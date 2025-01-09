Aston Villa v West Ham: Chaotic Hammers to crash out

Aston Villa v West Ham

Friday 10 January, 19:30

Live on ITV

Emery restoring fortress Villa Park

If you look at Unai Emery's career as a coach, his teams have generally been incredibly strong at home. Sevilla were outstanding at the Sanchez Pizjuan, Villarreal were a tough proposition at what is now the Ceramica. Last term, Aston Villa won 12 of their 19 home matches in the Premier League, as they stormed to a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

This term, Villa have beaten Bayern Munich and Bologna at home in the Champions League, and they were mighty close to beating Juventus too. In the Premier League their only home defeat was against Arsenal back in August, and since then they are unbeaten in ten top-division home matches, a run that includes a deserved win against ailing champions Manchester City.

Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans has been particularly impressive of late in a more advanced role, and his passing range caused City all manner of problems. With the likes of Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Onana in deeper roles, Villa have a nice balance in midfield. Further forward, the goals have dried up a bit for England striker Ollie Watkins, who has scored just once across his last seven matches.

Morgan Rogers is available after suspension, but centre-back Pau Torres is out with a foot injury. John McGinn picked up a hamstring injury in the recent win over Leicester, and is a doubt here.

Lopetegui debacle reflects well on no-one at London Stadium

They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result. Last season, West Ham allowed speculation over David Moyes' future to fester, and it certainly didn't feel like the right way to treat a man who had delivered the Hammers' first major trophy since 1980. A few frustrating months later, the club have clearly learned nothing, as they let Julen Lopetegui take training while they scrambled to appoint his successor.

Although the manner of Lopetegui's dismissal in favour of former Brighton and Chelsea boss was distasteful, it was absolutely the correct move. The Hammers spent heavily in the summer, and yet they have won a paltry six times in 20 attempts in the top flight this term. They have been conceding goals at a rate of almost two per match, while scoring just over once per game.

Muddled thinking is de rigeur at the London Stadium, with owner Davis Sullivan taking some decisions on recruitment, while sporting director Tim Steidten tries to fight his own corner. Potter will have to navigate all of that, but compared to the chaos that ruined his spell at Chelsea, it'll seem fairly routine.

West Ham have been struggling on the road for a while. They have won just two of their last ten away games in league and cup, and one of those was at hapless Southampton, who are one of the worst teams the Premier League has ever seen. In their last away match they were beaten 4-1 at Manchester City, although they did squander a number of excellent chances.

Brazilian full-back Emerson is still an injury doubt, while keeper Lukasz Fabianski is concussed, so Alphonse Areola should start. Skipper Jarrod Bowen is out with a fractured foot.

Villa to edge a lively contest

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine a BTTS bet with Villa to win the tie at 2.0421/20. Both teams have found the net in 11 of Villa's last 18 matches, while 14 of West Ham's last 19 outings have seen a BTTS bet land.

Potter won't have had enough time to whip West Ham into shape, and the continued absence of Jarrod Bowen is a huge blow. The Hammers have really struggled against the big hitters this season - they've lost 3-1 and 4-1 to City, 5-0 and 5-1 to Liverpool, lost 2-1 at home to Villa, 3-0 to Chelsea, 4-1 to Spurs and 3-0 to high-flying Nottingham Forest.

There has to be a winner on the night, and if it goes to penalties, I would absolutely back Villa's Emi Martinez to once again shine in the pressure of a shoot-out.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa to qualify and BTTS SBK 1.97

Kudus to respond to fresh impulse

While the work-rate in some of Mohammed Kudus' recent performances under Julen Lopetegui has been far from ideal (something he is usually impressive at), the arrival of a more attack-minded coach may motivate and reinvigorate the Ghanaian.

Kudus carries the ball superbly, and I'll back him here to be fouled and to have a shot on target at a combined price of evens on the Bet Builder. He has hit the target in eight of his 15 Premier League matches, and he has been fouled in ten of those games. The combination we are looking for has landed six times.