Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to rain in Spain

17 goals in 3 Villarreal home games



Rock-bottom Las Palmas scored in 6/7

Back +3.0 Goals



Villarreal v Las Palmas

Monday 20:00 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

In Germany yesterday, Eintracht Frankfurt duly put four past leaky Holstein, but Kev's man Ekitike missed out for once.

We start in Spain, where the Monday night game in La Liga brings Las Palmas to the mainland for a meeting with Villarreal that looks set to deliver goals...

The hosts are hot favourites, but both teams have scored in each of their first seven Liga games of the campaign, with three previous appearances at El Madrigal producing 17 goals in total. Each of those games individually produced at least four goals.

Las Palmas look capable of contributing to another high scorer tonight. The islanders are winless and bottom of the table to this point, but they have at least scored in 6/7 home and away. Their bigger problem is at the back, where they have conceded at least twice in 5/7. One way or another, we'll back tonight's game to get up and Over 3.0 Goals.