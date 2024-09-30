Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to rain in Spain

Villarreal attacker Nicolas Pepe
The Yellow Submarine has been firing on all cylinders

Tobias Gourlay fancies Villarreal and Las Palmas to hit a high note at El Madrigal tonight

  • 17 goals in 3 Villarreal home games

  • Rock-bottom Las Palmas scored in 6/7

  • Back +3.0 Goals

Villarreal v Las Palmas
Monday 20:00 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

In Germany yesterday, Eintracht Frankfurt duly put four past leaky Holstein, but Kev's man Ekitike missed out for once.

We start in Spain, where the Monday night game in La Liga brings Las Palmas to the mainland for a meeting with Villarreal that looks set to deliver goals...

The hosts are hot favourites, but both teams have scored in each of their first seven Liga games of the campaign, with three previous appearances at El Madrigal producing 17 goals in total. Each of those games individually produced at least four goals.

Las Palmas look capable of contributing to another high scorer tonight. The islanders are winless and bottom of the table to this point, but they have at least scored in 6/7 home and away. Their bigger problem is at the back, where they have conceded at least twice in 5/7. One way or another, we'll back tonight's game to get up and Over 3.0 Goals.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 3.0 Goals

EXC1.82

Now read our Bournemouth v Southampton Premier League preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Bournemouth v Southampton: Pick the Cherries and back 12/1 Bet Builder for MNF

  • Paul Higham
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola looks on from the touchline during a game
Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: Saints to lose in this 11/4 shot

  • Paul Robinson
Southampton manager - Russell Martin
English Premier League

Jones Knows Notebook: With or without you? Why key team news is so important in Premier League

  • Lewis Jones
Rodri's absence was felt by Man City

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Bournemouth v Southampton: Pick the Cherries and back 12/1 Bet Builder for MNF

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Jones Knows Notebook: With or without you? Why key team news is so important in Premier League

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Monday Football Tips: Back 13/2 Bet Builder based on cards

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Betting Tips: 12 midweek bets including an anytime goalscorer

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Midweek League One and League Two Tips: Goals for Blues in 11/2 and 11/1 trebles

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Ange's awful away record | Football Only Bettor |

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Newcastle' alarming statistics | Football Only Bettor |

  • Editor