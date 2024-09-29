Bournemouth v Southampton: Pick the Cherries and back 12/1 Bet Builder for MNF

Cherries can claim South Coast victory

A South Coast showdown for Monday Night Football as Southampton make the short 30-mile trip down to Bournemouth still looking for their first win of the season.

The Cherries have only won once themselves, and that being that miraculous comeback win at Everton, but in general performance levels have been a lot higher than for Saints - hence they're 8/151.53 home favourites here.

Russell Martin's men have been improving though, and a penalty shootout win at Everton in the Carabao Cup would've been followed by a first league win but for Ipswich's 95th-minute equaliser last week.

And along with improved form there's some trends that mean Southampton are far from no-hopers here despite being 4/15.00 for an away win - as the away side has strangley won the last five head-to-head meetings.

Saints have also won on their last three visits to the Vitality and are unbeaten in six on the ground so the trip will hold no fear.

Neither side is particularly ruthless in front of goal, especially Southampton who've scored just twice, and that can come back to haunt them here against a Bournemouth side who played well enough to get more than the one point they got at home against Chelsea and Newcastle.

So this time, with a rather toothless opposition the hosts should have enough to pinch it.

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth to win & under 2.5 goals @ SBK 4/1

Go big with 12/1 stats Bet Builder





When you're looking at Bet Builder stats you're after consistent production, and in terms of Bournemouth they've got two of the most consistent producers in the league - but not with goals, assists or shots but in fouls.

Justin Kluivert and Lewis Cook have given away the most and second-most fouls in the Premier League season with 15 and 14 respectively (before the weekend's games), so they have to be your top men for Bet Builder purposes.

Kluivert is 4/61.67 and Cook is a standout 13/102.30 for 2+ fouls against Saints - which is a bet that both players have landed in four of five league games this season.

English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls

And speaking of consistent, Marcus Tavernier has hit the target seven times this season including in every game bar one - and that was the trip to Anfield - so he's well worth backing for 1+ shot on target again at 4/71.57.

That's a decent 5/16.00 treble, but I really want to get Southampton's Tyler Dibling involved somehow as their real livewire this season - he's involved in shots and both the fouled and to be fouled markets.

But we'll take the 11/102.11 on Dibley for 1+ shot on target as he's hit the target in his last three league games and four of his last five appearances - so again the form is strong and the 18-year-old will only get better.

That's a big-priced Bet Builder to kick off the week in style.