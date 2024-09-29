Bournemouth v Southampton: Pick the Cherries and back 12/1 Bet Builder for MNF
Paul Higham is backing a Bournemouth win in Monday's South Coast derby with Southampton - and has a big 12/113.00 Bet Builder to get stuck into...
-
Cherries the pick for South Coast derby at 4/15.00
-
Back 12/113.00 stats based Bet Builder at the Vitality
-
Cherries can claim South Coast victory
A South Coast showdown for Monday Night Football as Southampton make the short 30-mile trip down to Bournemouth still looking for their first win of the season.
The Cherries have only won once themselves, and that being that miraculous comeback win at Everton, but in general performance levels have been a lot higher than for Saints - hence they're 8/151.53 home favourites here.
Russell Martin's men have been improving though, and a penalty shootout win at Everton in the Carabao Cup would've been followed by a first league win but for Ipswich's 95th-minute equaliser last week.
And along with improved form there's some trends that mean Southampton are far from no-hopers here despite being 4/15.00 for an away win - as the away side has strangley won the last five head-to-head meetings.
Saints have also won on their last three visits to the Vitality and are unbeaten in six on the ground so the trip will hold no fear.
Neither side is particularly ruthless in front of goal, especially Southampton who've scored just twice, and that can come back to haunt them here against a Bournemouth side who played well enough to get more than the one point they got at home against Chelsea and Newcastle.
So this time, with a rather toothless opposition the hosts should have enough to pinch it.
Go big with 12/1 stats Bet Builder
When you're looking at Bet Builder stats you're after consistent production, and in terms of Bournemouth they've got two of the most consistent producers in the league - but not with goals, assists or shots but in fouls.
Justin Kluivert and Lewis Cook have given away the most and second-most fouls in the Premier League season with 15 and 14 respectively (before the weekend's games), so they have to be your top men for Bet Builder purposes.
Kluivert is 4/61.67 and Cook is a standout 13/102.30 for 2+ fouls against Saints - which is a bet that both players have landed in four of five league games this season.
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls
|Fouls/90*
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|4
|3
|14.2
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|6
|5
|10.7
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|2
|2
|10.6
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|3
|3
|8.4
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|2
|7.8
|Beto
|Everton
|4
|3
|6.3
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|1
|6
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|2
|1
|5.6
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|3
|4
|5
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|2
|1
|5
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|5
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|2
|1
|4.7
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|2
|3
|4.6
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|4
|4
|4.6
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|3
|5
|4.5
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|5
|15
|4.4
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|4
|3
|4.3
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|3
|3
|4.3
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|2
|2
|4.3
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|4.3
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|3
|1
|4.1
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|4.1
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|1
|2
|4
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|3
|4
|3.8
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|1
|1
|3.5
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|2
|3
|3.4
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|4
|8
|3.2
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|2
|3
|3.2
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|5
|13
|3.2
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|6
|17
|3.1
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|5
|7
|3.1
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|4
|7
|3.1
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|6
|16
|3
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|6
|12
|3
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|4
|4
|2.9
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|2.9
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|5
|14
|2.8
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|2
|2.8
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.8
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|2
|3
|2.8
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|6
|14
|2.7
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|4
|1
|2.7
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|3
|1
|2.7
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|5
|13
|2.7
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|4
|6
|2.7
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|4
|2
|2.7
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|2
|5
|2.7
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|3
|2
|2.6
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|5
|9
|2.5
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|5
|10
|2.5
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|3
|1
|2.5
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|4
|9
|2.4
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|5
|9
|2.4
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|6
|7
|2.4
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|5
|6
|2.4
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|3
|6
|2.4
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|2
|4
|2.3
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|2
|2
|2.2
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|6
|12
|2.1
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|3
|5
|2.1
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|4
|5
|2.1
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|5
|8
|2.1
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|6
|11
|2.1
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|6
|12
|2.1
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|5
|3
|2.1
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|3
|4
|2.1
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|3
|1
|2
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|6
|8
|2
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|5
|2
|2
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|6
|10
|2
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|6
|12
|2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|1
|2
|2
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|6
|8
|2
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|6
|10
|1.9
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|3
|5
|1.9
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|2
|1
|1.9
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|5
|6
|1.9
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|5
|6
|1.9
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|3
|2
|1.9
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|2
|1.9
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|5
|7
|1.9
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|6
|11
|1.8
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|4
|4
|1.8
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|5
|9
|1.8
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|5
|9
|1.8
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|5
|7
|1.8
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|4
|3
|1.8
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|6
|6
|1.8
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|5
|7
|1.8
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|5
|6
|1.8
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|6
|9
|1.8
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|4
|4
|1.7
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|6
|10
|1.7
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|1.7
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|5
|8
|1.7
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|4
|5
|1.7
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|6
|6
|1.7
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|6
|10
|1.7
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|3
|5
|1.7
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|6
|8
|1.7
|James Garner
|Everton
|3
|3
|1.7
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|6
|10
|1.7
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|4
|3
|1.7
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|5
|8
|1.7
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|3
|4
|1.6
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|6
|9
|1.6
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|5
|8
|1.6
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|5
|8
|1.6
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|3
|1
|1.6
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|6
|7
|1.6
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|5
|6
|1.6
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|4
|5
|1.6
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|5
|8
|1.6
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|5
|8
|1.6
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|6
|9
|1.6
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|4
|4
|1.6
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|4
|4
|1.6
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|3
|1.6
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|5
|5
|1.6
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|4
|2
|1.6
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|6
|5
|1.5
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|5
|5
|1.5
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|6
|2
|1.5
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|2
|2
|1.5
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|6
|9
|1.5
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|2
|3
|1.5
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|6
|6
|1.5
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|3
|3
|1.5
|Emerson
|West Ham
|6
|7
|1.5
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|6
|7
|1.5
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|4
|2
|1.5
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|5
|3
|1.4
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|6
|8
|1.4
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1.4
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|6
|7
|1.4
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|5
|7
|1.4
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|3
|3
|1.4
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|5
|1
|1.4
|André
|Wolves
|4
|4
|1.4
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|3
|2
|1.4
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|1
|1.4
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|6
|7
|1.4
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|6
|5
|1.4
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|3
|3
|1.4
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|6
|8
|1.4
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|1.3
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|6
|7
|1.3
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|6
|8
|1.3
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|6
|8
|1.3
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|5
|2
|1.3
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|5
|3
|1.3
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|4
|5
|1.3
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|6
|4
|1.3
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|3
|3
|1.3
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|5
|5
|1.3
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|6
|7
|1.3
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|5
|6
|1.3
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|5
|4
|1.3
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|4
|3
|1.3
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|3
|2
|1.3
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|6
|5
|1.3
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|5
|6
|1.3
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|4
|5
|1.3
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|6
|1.2
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|4
|1
|1.2
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|4
|4
|1.2
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|4
|3
|1.2
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|5
|5
|1.2
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|6
|7
|1.2
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|6
|7
|1.2
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1.2
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|6
|7
|1.2
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|1.2
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|6
|7
|1.2
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|5
|2
|1.2
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|6
|5
|1.1
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|3
|1
|1.1
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|3
|1
|1.1
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|4
|2
|1.1
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|6
|6
|1.1
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|5
|5
|1.1
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|6
|6
|1.1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|4
|4
|1.1
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|6
|6
|1.1
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|3
|3
|1.1
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|5
|5
|1
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|6
|6
|1
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|5
|4
|1
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|6
|5
|1
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|4
|4
|1
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|5
|5
|1
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|5
|4
|1
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|6
|5
|1
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|4
|4
|1
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|6
|3
|1
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|5
|5
|1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|4
|4
|1
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|6
|6
|1
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|6
|6
|1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|6
|6
|1
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|6
|6
|1
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|6
|6
|1
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|6
|5
|1
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|5
|5
|1
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|4
|4
|1
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|4
|4
|1
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|2
|2
|1
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|1
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|1
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|5
|4
|1
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|3
|1
|1
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|2
|1
|1
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|5
|3
|1
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|6
|5
|1
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|2
|1
|1
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|3
|2
|1
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|4
|3
|0.9
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|6
|5
|0.9
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|5
|4
|0.9
|Savinho
|Man City
|5
|3
|0.9
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|5
|2
|0.9
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|3
|1
|0.9
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|5
|4
|0.9
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|5
|4
|0.9
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|5
|2
|0.9
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|5
|2
|0.9
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|6
|3
|0.9
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|6
|4
|0.9
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|6
|5
|0.9
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|2
|1
|0.9
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|6
|5
|0.8
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|5
|1
|0.8
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|6
|5
|0.8
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|6
|5
|0.8
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|6
|5
|0.8
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|4
|1
|0.8
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|5
|4
|0.8
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0.8
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|6
|3
|0.8
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|5
|4
|0.8
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|4
|2
|0.8
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|6
|4
|0.8
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|6
|4
|0.8
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|4
|3
|0.8
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|5
|2
|0.8
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|4
|3
|0.8
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|6
|1
|0.8
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|0.8
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|6
|4
|0.8
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|4
|3
|0.8
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|3
|2
|0.8
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|6
|4
|0.7
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|6
|4
|0.7
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|0.7
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|5
|3
|0.7
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|4
|2
|0.7
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|5
|2
|0.7
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|5
|2
|0.7
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|5
|1
|0.7
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|6
|4
|0.7
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|3
|2
|0.7
|John Stones
|Man City
|3
|1
|0.7
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|5
|3
|0.6
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|4
|2
|0.6
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|5
|2
|0.6
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0.6
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|5
|3
|0.6
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|5
|3
|0.6
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|5
|3
|0.6
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|5
|3
|0.6
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|5
|3
|0.6
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|5
|3
|0.6
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|5
|2
|0.6
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|4
|1
|0.6
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|6
|3
|0.6
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|6
|3
|0.6
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|6
|3
|0.5
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|6
|3
|0.5
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|6
|2
|0.5
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|6
|3
|0.5
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|6
|2
|0.5
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|3
|1
|0.5
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|5
|2
|0.5
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|6
|3
|0.5
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|6
|3
|0.5
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|6
|3
|0.5
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|6
|3
|0.5
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|6
|3
|0.5
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|6
|2
|0.5
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|5
|2
|0.5
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|0.5
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|5
|2
|0.4
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.4
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|5
|2
|0.4
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|5
|1
|0.4
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|6
|1
|0.4
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|4
|1
|0.4
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.4
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|5
|1
|0.4
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|6
|2
|0.4
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|6
|2
|0.4
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|6
|2
|0.4
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|3
|1
|0.4
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|0.3
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|0.3
|James Justin
|Leicester
|6
|2
|0.3
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|3
|1
|0.3
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|5
|1
|0.3
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|4
|1
|0.3
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|6
|1
|0.3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|5
|1
|0.3
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|6
|1
|0.3
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.3
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|6
|1
|0.2
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.2
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|5
|1
|0.2
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|5
|1
|0.2
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|5
|1
|0.2
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|6
|1
|0.2
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|6
|1
|0.2
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|0.2
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|6
|1
|0.2
|Ederson
|Man City
|6
|1
|0.2
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.2
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|6
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|6
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|6
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|6
|0
|0
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|6
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|6
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|6
|0
|0
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|6
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|6
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|5
|0
|0
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|5
|0
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|5
|0
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|5
|0
|0
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|5
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|5
|0
|0
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|4
|0
|0
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|4
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|0
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|4
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|4
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|4
|0
|0
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|3
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|3
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|0
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|3
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|3
|0
|0
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|3
|0
|0
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|3
|0
|0
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|2
|0
|0
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|2
|0
|0
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|2
|0
|0
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|1
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|1
|0
|0
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|1
|0
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
And speaking of consistent, Marcus Tavernier has hit the target seven times this season including in every game bar one - and that was the trip to Anfield - so he's well worth backing for 1+ shot on target again at 4/71.57.
That's a decent 5/16.00 treble, but I really want to get Southampton's Tyler Dibling involved somehow as their real livewire this season - he's involved in shots and both the fouled and to be fouled markets.
But we'll take the 11/102.11 on Dibley for 1+ shot on target as he's hit the target in his last three league games and four of his last five appearances - so again the form is strong and the 18-year-old will only get better.
That's a big-priced Bet Builder to kick off the week in style.
