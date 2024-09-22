Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to flow in Philly
Defences could be spread thinly in Philadelphia tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
9/12 head-to-heads with +3.5 Goals
DC hit 10 in 5 on the road
Back +3.5 Goals
Philadelphia v DC Utd
Sunday 23:15 (Live on MLS Season Pass)
After yesterday's dive into New York City, we're sticking Stateside for our final bet of the week.
In the Sunday night game from the MLS, DC United make the (relatively) short trip to Philadelphia. We've found reasons to believe this one will serve up a few goals...
Going back to 2019, 9/12 league meetings between these two have delivered Over 3.5 Goals, including 3/5 in Philly.
When Philadelphia have scored at home in the MLS this season, 9/10 games have gone on to deliver Over 2.5 Goals. Half of them have hit Over 3.5 Goals. Are we hopeful they can find the back of the new tonight? Yes. DC United have managed just a single clean sheet from 14 previous road trips this season, conceding at least once on all of the last 12.
DC bring goals of their own to the table too. Troy Lesesne's boys have scored 10 in 5 on the road recently. Since the start of the season, 8/14 have produced Over 3.5 Goals, including four of the most recent five. We'll take a punt on tonight's game to join the annals of DC v Philly high scorers.
Recommended bets
