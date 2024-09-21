Serie A Tips: Inter will beat leaky AC Milan in derby at [13/10]

Inter will beat Milan in derby

Napoli can break Juventus defence

Roma's fresh start comes against league leaders

Juventus face their toughest test of the season so far on Saturday, when they take on Antonio Conte's resurgent Napoli.

The Old Lady have yet to concede in Serie A under their new boss Thiago Motta, but have been held to goalless draws by Roma and Empoli in their last two league outings. Juve were back among the goals in midweek with a 3-1 home win against PSV in the Champions League.

Napoli have recovered from an opening day defeat, to win three games in a row. They have scored nine times in those three matches and could be the first team to breach the Juventus defence in Serie A. Combine Juventus double chance with both teams to score at 5/42.25.

Recommended Bet Back Juventus double chance against Napoli and both teams to score SBK 5/4

On Sunday, a Fiorentina team that are still waiting for their first win, will host a Lazio side that have made a fine start to the season.

The Viola are still adapting to life without Vincenzo Italiano, under their new coach Raffaele Palladino. They drew their first three Serie A games, before losing 3-2 at Atalanta last weekend, which has left them in 14th place in the table. One positive has been the form of Moise Kean, who was signed in the summer. The 24-year-old has scored four goals in six games, across all competitions.

In four games, Lazio have only lost to the league leaders Udinese (W2 D1). They also have an in-form forward, with Taty Castellanos having scored three goals so far. Everything points to an entertaining game, so go for both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 5/42.25.

Recommended Bet Back both Fiorentina and Lazio to score and over 2.5 goals SBK 5/4

Roma go into this match against table-topping Udinese with a new manager at the helm.

Club legend Daniele De Rossi was sacked after Roma's 1-1 draw at Genoa last weekend. The decision makers acted swiftly after a poor start (P4 W0 D3 L1), but it seems an overreaction considering De Rossi's positive work last season and the fact that three of their games have been away from home. The former Torino coach Ivan Juric is his replacement.

Udinese fought back from being two goals down at Parma last weekend to win 3-2 and move to the top of the league. After flirting with relegation last season in a campaign in which the club went through three managers, Udinese appointed the German coach Kosta Runjaic in the summer. This is a difficult match to predict under the circumstances, but with Roma looking too short, there could be value in the draw at 3/14.00.

Recommended Bet Back Roma and Udinese to draw SBK 3/1

The main event on Sunday sees Inter and AC Milan meet at the San Siro in the Derby della Madonnina.

Inter have made an unbeaten start to their defence of the Scudetto (P4 W2 D2 L0), but came close to defeat at Monza last weekend, before Denzel Dumfries' goal rescued a point. They will have been happier with their away point in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Inter containing Manchester City to a 0-0 draw.

Milan took an early lead in the Champions League at home to Liverpool, before eventually losing 3-1. This followed their first victory under Paulo Fonseca last weekend, when they beat Venezia 4-0. The Rossoneri are tenth in the table after a disappointing start (P4 W1 D2 L1).

With Milan having conceded eight goals across five matches, Inter should have the beating of their rivals. An Inter win and over 2.5 goals is 13/102.30.