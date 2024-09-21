Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to be sliced up in the Big Apple
Things could get messy for Inter Miami in New York City tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
-
8 goals in 2 games at Augsburg Arena so far
-
5/5 head-to-heads have been high scorers
-
Back +3.5 Goals
New York City FC v Inter Miami CF
Saturday (Live on MLS Season Pass)
In Germany last night, Mainz beat Augsburg 3-2 to give us a fourth straight winner and lock in a profit for the week.
We've crossed the Atlantic today to catch New York City FC's MLS clash with Inter Miami CF. The visitors have all their stars returning from injury and can put on a show in the Big Apple this evening...
Gerardo Martino's visitors have served up Over 3.5 Goals in 5/7 home and away recently. The presence of Lionel Messi helps make them slight favourites to win today, despite having kept just one clean sheet in 14 home and away.
On the road, Inter Miami have delivered Over 3.5 Goals in more than half of their outings this season (8/14) including all of the most recent three.
Nick Cushing's hosts have also been experiencing a goals glut recently: home and away, 4/6 have produced Over 3.5 Goals. On their own patch, five of the last six have reached the same heights, with the home side netting 16 in 6. We fancy them to find ways through Inter's leaky defence and help tip this one into Over 3.5 Goals as well.
Now read Alan Shearer's Premier League predictions here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League on Betfair: City 11/8 for title after dramatic draw with Arsenal
-
Football Betting Tips
Man City v Arsenal: Haaland and Saka key to 33/1 Bet Builder says Opta
-
Football Betting Tips
Brighton v Nottingham Forest: Back a South Coast stalemate & 4/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Best Bets: Jimmy The Punt expects 11/1 Super Sunday stalemate
-
Football Betting Tips
Preston v Blackburn: Draw appeals at Deepdale