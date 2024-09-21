Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to be sliced up in the Big Apple

Inter Miami forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez
Inter Miami's star attackers could be out in force today

Things could get messy for Inter Miami in New York City tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

  • 8 goals in 2 games at Augsburg Arena so far

  • 5/5 head-to-heads have been high scorers

  • Back +3.5 Goals

New York City FC v Inter Miami CF
Saturday (Live on MLS Season Pass)

In Germany last night, Mainz beat Augsburg 3-2 to give us a fourth straight winner and lock in a profit for the week.

We've crossed the Atlantic today to catch New York City FC's MLS clash with Inter Miami CF. The visitors have all their stars returning from injury and can put on a show in the Big Apple this evening...

Gerardo Martino's visitors have served up Over 3.5 Goals in 5/7 home and away recently. The presence of Lionel Messi helps make them slight favourites to win today, despite having kept just one clean sheet in 14 home and away.

On the road, Inter Miami have delivered Over 3.5 Goals in more than half of their outings this season (8/14) including all of the most recent three.

Nick Cushing's hosts have also been experiencing a goals glut recently: home and away, 4/6 have produced Over 3.5 Goals. On their own patch, five of the last six have reached the same heights, with the home side netting 16 in 6. We fancy them to find ways through Inter's leaky defence and help tip this one into Over 3.5 Goals as well.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 3.5 Goals

EXC2.2

Now read Alan Shearer's Premier League predictions here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Premier League on Betfair: City 11/8 for title after dramatic draw with Arsenal

  • Mike Norman
Ruben Dias and John Stones
English Premier League

Man City v Arsenal: Haaland and Saka key to 33/1 Bet Builder says Opta

  • Opta
Opta's analyst recommends Betfair Bet Builder tips
English Premier League

Brighton v Nottingham Forest: Back a South Coast stalemate & 4/1 Bet Builder

  • Paul Higham
Brighton forward Danny Welbeck in action

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League on Betfair: City 11/8 for title after dramatic draw with Arsenal

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Man City v Arsenal: Haaland and Saka key to 33/1 Bet Builder says Opta

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Brighton v Nottingham Forest: Back a South Coast stalemate & 4/1 Bet Builder

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Best Bets: Jimmy The Punt expects 11/1 Super Sunday stalemate

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Preston v Blackburn: Draw appeals at Deepdale

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Man City v Arsenal Preview | Football Only Bettor |

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Are Man United improving?

  • Editor