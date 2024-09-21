Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to be sliced up in the Big Apple

8 goals in 2 games at Augsburg Arena so far



5/5 head-to-heads have been high scorers

Back +3.5 Goals



New York City FC v Inter Miami CF

Saturday (Live on MLS Season Pass)

In Germany last night, Mainz beat Augsburg 3-2 to give us a fourth straight winner and lock in a profit for the week.

We've crossed the Atlantic today to catch New York City FC's MLS clash with Inter Miami CF. The visitors have all their stars returning from injury and can put on a show in the Big Apple this evening...

Gerardo Martino's visitors have served up Over 3.5 Goals in 5/7 home and away recently. The presence of Lionel Messi helps make them slight favourites to win today, despite having kept just one clean sheet in 14 home and away.

On the road, Inter Miami have delivered Over 3.5 Goals in more than half of their outings this season (8/14) including all of the most recent three.

Nick Cushing's hosts have also been experiencing a goals glut recently: home and away, 4/6 have produced Over 3.5 Goals. On their own patch, five of the last six have reached the same heights, with the home side netting 16 in 6. We fancy them to find ways through Inter's leaky defence and help tip this one into Over 3.5 Goals as well.