Football Bet of the Day: Back goals in Germany

8 goals in 2 games at Augsburg Arena so far



5/5 head-to-heads have been high scorers

Back +2.5 Goals



Augsburg v Mainz

Friday 19:30 (Live on Sky Sports Mix)

In Rotterdam yesterday, Leverkusen hit the hosts with four first-half goals to give themselves a 4-0 win and us an early Over 3.5 Goals winner.

We're in Germany today for Augsburg's Bundesliga clash with Mainz. This fixture has produced Over 2.5 Goals in each of the last five seasons, with both teams scoring every time. We think there should be a few more goals at the Augsburg Arena tonight...

Jess Thorup's hosts have served up Over 2.5 Goals in 12/19 Bundesliga home games since the start of last season. This term, they've opened with a 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen then a 3-1 win over new boys St Pauli

Bo Henriksen's visitors drew 3-3 in Stuttgart on their first away day of the new campaign. Going back to the beginning of 2023/24, they have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in 10/18 Bundesliga away matches. With goals on the cards at both ends today, we'll take tonight's game to get up and Over 2.5 Goals as well.