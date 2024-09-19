Feyenoord v Leverkusen: Back goals to flow at De Kuip

Feyenoord netted in 5/6 CL matches



15 goals in 3 Bundesliga games for visitors

Back +3.5 Goals



Feyenoord v Leverkusen

Thursday 17:45 (Live on Discovery+)

In Belgium last night, Dortmund grabbed a couple of late goals to beat Club Brugge 3-0 and give us another Champions League winner.

Under its new format, the competition rolls on into Thursday and we're looking at one of the early games. Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals Leverkusen have crossed the border into the Netherlands to take on Feyenoord and there could be more goals on the way.

Leverkusen's first three matches of the new Bundesliga season have each produced exactly five goals, including 3-2 and 4-1 wins on the road. Xabi Alonso's men have scored in 19 straight Bundesliga away matches since the start of last season at a rate of almost 2.6 goals a game. On their run to last season's Europa League final, they found the net on all six away days (10 goals in total).

Goals have been flowing in Feyenoord's recent games too. Each of their first four Eredivisie outings have seen both teams to score. Returning to the Champions League last season, they didn't get out of the old group stage, despite winning their first two home games (2-0 v Celtic, 3-1 v Lazio) before losing 1-3 at De Kuip to Atletico Madrid.

The hosts scored in all three of those outings and in 5/6 CL games total last term. We reckon they can bag again today and, with Leverkusen also scoring freely, help deliver an odds-against punt on Over 3.5 Goals.