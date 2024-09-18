Bet of the Day

Club Brugge v Dortmund: Back visitors to win a high scorer

Borussia Dortmund players console each other
Borussia Dortmund must pick themselves after June's Champions League final defeat

Last season's beaten finalists can make a positive start to their Champions League campaign in Belgium tonight, says Tobias Gourlay

  • Club Brugge lost 7/13 CL home games

  • +2.5 Goals in 6/7 of those defeats

  • Back Dortmund & +2.5 Goals

Club Brugge v Dortmund
Wednesday 20:00 (Live on Discovery+)

In Spain last night, Real Madrid beat Stuttgart 3-1 to make our bet a winner.

We're staying in the Champions League today as Club Brugge open their campaign at home to last year's finalists. Dortmund are even-money favourites to win tonight, but it could be worth taking a longer-odds punt on the nature of that victory.

At home in the Champions League, Club Brugge have lost regularly to Europe's bigger teams over the last five years (W3-D3-L7 against all-comers). In all seven losses, the margin of defeat was at least two goals. There were Over 2.5 Goals in 6/7.

Going back to the start of the 2020/21 season, Dortmund have scored in 15/18 Champions League away days (W8-D2-L8). That run includes a 3-0 win here in 2020. In 6/8 wins, there were Over 2.5 Goals, with BTTS landing in 5/8.

With support for it coming from both sides, we'll take Dortmund to win and Over 2.5 Goals in the Match Odds and Over/Under 2.5 Goals market.

Recommended Bet

Back Dortmund/Over 2.5 Goals

EXC2.92

Now read our Man City v Inter Milan Champions League preview here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Opta Predicts Liverpool v Everton: Back Salah in 39/1 Merseyside derby Bet Builder

  • Opta
Back the Opta Liverpool v Everton Bet Builder
English Premier League

Liverpool v Everton: Blues value to frustrate Reds again with 4/1 Draw

  • Dave Tindall
Liverpool boss Arne Slot
English Premier League

Premier League Midweek Tips: Back Marmoush plus 7/1 Chelsea v Spurs bet

  • Stephen Tudor
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Liverpool v Everton: Back Salah in 39/1 Merseyside derby Bet Builder

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Liverpool v Everton: Blues value to frustrate Reds again with 4/1 Draw

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Midweek Tips: Back Marmoush plus 7/1 Chelsea v Spurs bet

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for every midweek game including a stroll for City

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Chelsea v Tottenham: Expect a battle at the Bridge

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Premier League gameweek 30 preview

  • Joe Dyer
Football...Only Bettor

FA Cup Quarter Final Preview

  • Editor