Club Brugge v Dortmund: Back visitors to win a high scorer
Last season's beaten finalists can make a positive start to their Champions League campaign in Belgium tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Club Brugge lost 7/13 CL home games
-
+2.5 Goals in 6/7 of those defeats
-
Back Dortmund & +2.5 Goals
Club Brugge v Dortmund
Wednesday 20:00 (Live on Discovery+)
In Spain last night, Real Madrid beat Stuttgart 3-1 to make our bet a winner.
We're staying in the Champions League today as Club Brugge open their campaign at home to last year's finalists. Dortmund are even-money favourites to win tonight, but it could be worth taking a longer-odds punt on the nature of that victory.
At home in the Champions League, Club Brugge have lost regularly to Europe's bigger teams over the last five years (W3-D3-L7 against all-comers). In all seven losses, the margin of defeat was at least two goals. There were Over 2.5 Goals in 6/7.
Going back to the start of the 2020/21 season, Dortmund have scored in 15/18 Champions League away days (W8-D2-L8). That run includes a 3-0 win here in 2020. In 6/8 wins, there were Over 2.5 Goals, with BTTS landing in 5/8.
With support for it coming from both sides, we'll take Dortmund to win and Over 2.5 Goals in the Match Odds and Over/Under 2.5 Goals market.
Now read our Man City v Inter Milan Champions League preview here!
Recommended bets
