Real Madrid v Stuttgart: Back visitors to bag one at the Bernabeu
The defending champs begin their Champions League campaign and Tobias Gourlay reckons they'll have too much a side that's been out of the competition for more than a decade
-
Real won 8 straight CL group home matches
-
Stuttgart scored in 22 straight games
-
Back Real to win & BTTS
Real Madrid v Stuttgart
Tuesday 20:00 (Live on Discovery+)
In Turkey last night, Antalyaspor and Adana Demirspor finished a goal short for our purposes as the hosts ran out 2-1 winners.
We're stepping up to the Champions League today. Competition owners Real Madrid open their campaign at home to Stuttgart, who are back at Europe's top table for the firat time since 2010. The hosts are strongly fancied, of course, but they might not have everything their own way...
Sebastian Hoeness's visitors have started the season on the front foot. They are W1-D1-L1 in the Bundesliga to this point, scoring seven times across those three outings, while also conceding seven times. Across all competitions, the Reds have found the back of the net in each of their last 22 games going back to late January.
The defence looks too shaky to give them real support at the Bernabeu, but we fancy the visitors might find a way through a home defence that will be missing Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba - and might be without Aurelien Tchouameni too.
At the other end, Carlo Ancelotti hasn't yet unleashed the full potential of Bellingham, Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr as a unit. But they could all start tonight - there's a doubt around Bellingham - and should be able to find ways through the visiting backline.
Real have won their last eight Champions League group-stage home games, and they have conceded in half of those victories. We're happy to take the 6/42.50 about Real to win and concede this evening.
Now read our Young Boys v Aston Villa preview here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Back home win to nil at 3/1
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for every midweek game including a stroll for City
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Stat Sheet: In-form players to back this week
-
Football Betting Tips
Midweek League 1 and 2 Tips: Moore draws please in Tuesday 20/1 and 18/1 accas
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Foul magnets can deliver again at 15/8