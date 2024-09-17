Real Madrid v Stuttgart: Back visitors to bag one at the Bernabeu

Real won 8 straight CL group home matches



Stuttgart scored in 22 straight games

Back Real to win & BTTS



Real Madrid v Stuttgart

Tuesday 20:00 (Live on Discovery+)

In Turkey last night, Antalyaspor and Adana Demirspor finished a goal short for our purposes as the hosts ran out 2-1 winners.

We're stepping up to the Champions League today. Competition owners Real Madrid open their campaign at home to Stuttgart, who are back at Europe's top table for the firat time since 2010. The hosts are strongly fancied, of course, but they might not have everything their own way...

Sebastian Hoeness's visitors have started the season on the front foot. They are W1-D1-L1 in the Bundesliga to this point, scoring seven times across those three outings, while also conceding seven times. Across all competitions, the Reds have found the back of the net in each of their last 22 games going back to late January.

The defence looks too shaky to give them real support at the Bernabeu, but we fancy the visitors might find a way through a home defence that will be missing Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba - and might be without Aurelien Tchouameni too.

At the other end, Carlo Ancelotti hasn't yet unleashed the full potential of Bellingham, Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr as a unit. But they could all start tonight - there's a doubt around Bellingham - and should be able to find ways through the visiting backline.

Real have won their last eight Champions League group-stage home games, and they have conceded in half of those victories. We're happy to take the 6/42.50 about Real to win and concede this evening.