Football Bet of the Day: Back Scorpions to put on a show in Turkey
Tobias Gourlay's expecting multiple strikes from the Blue Lightnings in today's Turkish Super League game
-
4+ goals in 3 straight Antalyaspor games
-
Adana conceded 9 in 3
-
Back +3.5 Goals
Antalyaspor v Adana Demirspor
Monday 18:00
In Germany yesterday, Jonathan Burkardt didn't get his goal as Mainz lost 2-1 at homer to Werder Bremen. But Kev still signs off with a profit.
Our quest to do the same begins in Turkey. It's early days in the Super League, but either of Alex's Antalyaspor or Michael Valkanis's Adana Demirspor could move into the top half with a win tonight. Recent results suggest neither side will leave Antalya Stadium wondering...
Antalyaspor (W1-D1-L2) opened their 2024/25 campaign with a goalless draw. Since then, three more games have delivered 18 goals. The Scorpions have scored at least twice in all three, while conceding at least twice in all three. All three games individually hit Over 3.5 Goals.
The visitors have been similarly free and easy with the goals. An opening 1-0 win over Fenerbahce has been followed by a trio of high scorers: 1-2, 2-2, 1-5. We'll take an odds-against punt on the Blue Lightnings to strike in Antalya today and help get this game to Over 3.5 Goals.
Recommended bets
