Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to flow in Finland

Finland football fans and scarves
KuPS are chasing silverware in Finland

Haka can make life tricky for the Veikkausliiga leaders today, says Tobias Gourlay

KuPS v Haka
Wednesday 16:00

In Brazil last night, our boys Juventude couldn't hold onto their lead. They were pegged back by Vitoria and could only manage a 1-1 draw.

We've come to Finland for one of this afternoon's six games from the top-flight Veikkausliiga. League leaders KuPS are hosting Haka and we reckon both sides can get on the score sheet...

KuPS (W7-D4-L0) have won 4/4 at the Vare Areena to this point. But they've conceded once in all four of those outings, so BTTS has landed every time.

Haka (W5-D2-L3) are sixth in the table having gone W1-D1-L2 on the road so far. However, Andy Smith's men have struck five times across those four outings and look capable of nicking a goal this time. BTTS has been the right bet on 6/9 head-to-heads since 2020 and it's the one we're making on today's clash.

Recommended Bet

Back Both Teams To Score

EXC1.86

Now read five tips for the Euros here!

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

