Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to flow in Finland

BTTS in 4/4 KuPS home games



Outsiders Haka scored 5 in 4 on the road



Back BTTS



Read Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer!

KuPS v Haka

Wednesday 16:00

In Brazil last night, our boys Juventude couldn't hold onto their lead. They were pegged back by Vitoria and could only manage a 1-1 draw.

We've come to Finland for one of this afternoon's six games from the top-flight Veikkausliiga. League leaders KuPS are hosting Haka and we reckon both sides can get on the score sheet...

KuPS (W7-D4-L0) have won 4/4 at the Vare Areena to this point. But they've conceded once in all four of those outings, so BTTS has landed every time.

Haka (W5-D2-L3) are sixth in the table having gone W1-D1-L2 on the road so far. However, Andy Smith's men have struck five times across those four outings and look capable of nicking a goal this time. BTTS has been the right bet on 6/9 head-to-heads since 2020 and it's the one we're making on today's clash.