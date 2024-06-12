Football Bet of the Day: Back goals to flow in Finland
Haka can make life tricky for the Veikkausliiga leaders today, says Tobias Gourlay
-
BTTS in 4/4 KuPS home games
-
Outsiders Haka scored 5 in 4 on the road
-
Back BTTS
-
Read Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer!
KuPS v Haka
Wednesday 16:00
In Brazil last night, our boys Juventude couldn't hold onto their lead. They were pegged back by Vitoria and could only manage a 1-1 draw.
We've come to Finland for one of this afternoon's six games from the top-flight Veikkausliiga. League leaders KuPS are hosting Haka and we reckon both sides can get on the score sheet...
KuPS (W7-D4-L0) have won 4/4 at the Vare Areena to this point. But they've conceded once in all four of those outings, so BTTS has landed every time.
Haka (W5-D2-L3) are sixth in the table having gone W1-D1-L2 on the road so far. However, Andy Smith's men have struck five times across those four outings and look capable of nicking a goal this time. BTTS has been the right bet on 6/9 head-to-heads since 2020 and it's the one we're making on today's clash.
Now read five tips for the Euros here!
Recommended bets
BET £10 ON EURO 2024 WINNER AND GET A FREE BET EVERY TIME YOUR TEAM SCORES IN THE GROUP STAGE
Available to new and existing customers. Bet at least £10 (can be £10 win or £5 each-way) on the Euro 2024 Outright Winner market and get a free bet per every goal scored by your selection in the Group stage of the tournament. Opt in required. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Predictions: How to get England on side at odds of 79/1 on the Betfair Exchange
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Team By Team Guide: 7/1 & 80/1 tips as all sides analysed
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Supercomputer vs Betfair Exchange: 22/1 Belgium hard to ignore & 17/10 England punt
-
Football Betting Tips
England Euro Betting Tips: Best bets for Southgate's 26, including a 33/1 shot
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Serbia: Southgate will name this 10/3 starting XI