Midtjylland have scored 10 in 4 head-to-heads



They've conceded 8 in 3 away games this season



Viborg v Midtjylland

Friday 18:00

In Brazil last night, Cruzeiro upset Santos 3-0 to bring home our Over 2.5 Goals bet.

We're in Denmark today for the Superliga game between ninth-placed Viborg (W2-D2-L3) and sixth-placed Midtjylland (W3-D1-L3). We like the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals for this one too.

Viborg have served up Over 2.5 Goals in 2/3 appearances at Viborg Stadium so far: a 2-2 draw with Lyngby and a 2-1 win for the Greens over Vejle Kolding.

Midtjylland, who have scored 10 times across four meetings with Viborg in the last two seasons, are W1-D0-L2 on the road this term. All three games have produced Over 2.5 Goals, with the Wolves conceding eight times across the three.

We'll take the visitors to play free and easy today, and help deliver an Over 2.5 Goals bet.

