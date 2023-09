Faves Santos have conceded 13 in 7 at home



Cruzeiro have netted in 7/10 on the road



Back +2.5 Goals



Santos v Cruzeiro

Thursday 23:00

A shock in Brazil last night as Athletic-PR beat 10-man Flamengo 3-0.

We're looking to bounce back in... Brazil. One of tonight's Serie A matches brings 13th-placed Cruzeiro to 17th-placed Santos. We like the big price on Over 2.5 Goals.

Both teams have scored in five straight at Vila Belmiro. The Fish are favourites for this one, despite being seven games without a clean sheet there, conceding 13 times. Four of the last five have hit Over 2.5 Goals.

Cruzeiro won the reverse fixture 2-1 on their home patch. On the road this term, the Fox have produced Over 2.5 Goals in 6/10. Visiting opponents who are outside the top three, they have scored at least once in 7/8. We'll back them to help deliver a high scorer tonight at a plump price.

