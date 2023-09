Flamengo have won this fixture the last 4 seasons



Flamengo v Athletic-PR

Thursday 01:30

In Stockholm last night, Austria upset the hosts 3-1 to take down our draw bet.

With the internationals over, we've come to Brazil for tonight's Serie A encounter between Flamengo and Athletic-PR. We fancy the hosts can take all three points.

Flamengo have won this fixture in each of the last four seasons, scoring at least three times every time with an aggregate score of 14-3.

This season at the Maracana, they are W5-D4-L1 - only table-topping Botafogo have beaten them. Some recent draws are a concern, but Athletic look a good fit for them to bounce back against.

The visitors are W2-D3-L5 on their travels this season. Against teams now 11th or higher, they've lost 5/5. Flamengo are fourth and we'll taken them to extend Athletic's woes on the road at Serie A's stronger outfits.

Back Flamengo to beat Athletic-PR @ 1.865/6 Bet now

