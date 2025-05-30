Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back goals for Goztepe

A Football Bet of the Day from Turkey
The final round of the Turkish Super Lig starts tonight

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to see Kasimpasa and Goztepe sign off in style this evening

  • 6/9 Kasimpasa home games with +3.5 Goals

  • Goztepe's last away match finished 6-3

  • Back +3.5 Goals

Kasimpasa v Goztepe
Friday 18:00

In Iceland last night, Stjarnan struck three times in the first 11 minutes and ran out 4-2 winners over KR to make good on our goals bet.

We're in Turkey today for the Super Lig game between ninth-placed Kasimpasa and eighth-placed Goztepe. It's the last game of the season, with both teams all set for mid-table finishes. We fancy there could be a few goals...

Both teams have scored in each of Kasimpasa's last nine home games. Six of those matches have hit Over 3.5 Goals in total.

Goztepe also appear to be in end-of-term mode. They've scored five times across their last two road trips, with the last one bringing a 6-3 loss at another mid-table outfit, Rizespor. We'll take them to help lift Kasimpasa up and Over 3.5 Goals again today.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 3.5 goals

EXC2.1

Now read more of our Friday Football Tips here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UEFA Champions League

Champions League Final Cheat Sheet: Best bets, previews and more for PSG v Inter

  • Max Liu
Champions League trophy
UEFA Champions League

Champions League Final Tips: Back PSG to be on front foot

  • Kevin Hatchard
PSG v Inter Milan Champions League Final
UEFA Champions League

Opta Predicts Champions League Final: Back Milan in 30/1 PSG v Inter Bet Builder

  • Opta
Opta analyst preview the Champions League final

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Champions League Final Tips: Back PSG to be on front foot

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Champions League Final: Back Milan in 30/1 PSG v Inter Bet Builder

  3. Football Betting Tips

    PSG v Inter Build Ups Tipsheet: Five to back for final

  4. Football Betting Tips

    PSG v Inter Milan: Back Hakan, Henrikh & Hakimi in pick of Champions League final player props

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Lewis Jones on the Champions League final: Back Hakan Calhanoglu and Vitinha to fire from range at 16/1

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman