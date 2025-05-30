Football Bet of the Day: Back goals for Goztepe
Tobias Gourlay's hoping to see Kasimpasa and Goztepe sign off in style this evening
-
6/9 Kasimpasa home games with +3.5 Goals
-
Goztepe's last away match finished 6-3
-
Back +3.5 Goals
Kasimpasa v Goztepe
Friday 18:00
In Iceland last night, Stjarnan struck three times in the first 11 minutes and ran out 4-2 winners over KR to make good on our goals bet.
We're in Turkey today for the Super Lig game between ninth-placed Kasimpasa and eighth-placed Goztepe. It's the last game of the season, with both teams all set for mid-table finishes. We fancy there could be a few goals...
Both teams have scored in each of Kasimpasa's last nine home games. Six of those matches have hit Over 3.5 Goals in total.
Goztepe also appear to be in end-of-term mode. They've scored five times across their last two road trips, with the last one bringing a 6-3 loss at another mid-table outfit, Rizespor. We'll take them to help lift Kasimpasa up and Over 3.5 Goals again today.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
