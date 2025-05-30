Friday Football Tips: Back leaders in 23/10 Bet Builder
Our football props column heads to Ireland on Friday night for a 23/10 Bet Builder in a game involving league leaders, Shamrock Rovers...
-
Rovers have scored 2+ goals in last 7 home games
-
Burke has 4 goals in his last 5 matches
-
Back 23/103.30 Bet Builder treble
Shamrock Rovers v Galway United
Friday 30 May, 20:00
It's fair to say Friday isn't the greatest fixture list I've ever seen.
Several games, such as those in the Turkish League, have nothing riding on them and, as a punter, I'd much prefer to get involved with a truly competitive match.
That's why I'm heading to the League of Ireland and this game involving leaders Shamrock Rovers.
Leg 1: Shamrock to win
They've won five on the spin to open up a six-point lead at the top and now face mid-table Galway, who have lost four of their last five. Shamrock also won the reverse fixture last month.
Indeed, Galway haven't beaten Rovers in 19 years with their last win in Dublin coming 31 years ago.
The hosts are also the league's top scorers by some distance - their tally of 33 is eight more than any other side - while they also boast the best defensive record.
Leg 2: Over 1.5 home goals
On home soil, they've scored multiple goals in their last seven and again lead the league for home goals scored.
Therefore, over 1.5 home goals looks another angle to add to our Bet Builder.
Leg 3: Graham Burke to score
If subscribing to the theory that the hosts will be scoring at least a couple of goals here, the anytime goalscorer market offers a chance to create a decent price.
Graham Burke is the man I like here.
He's scored four in his last five, including two in the last home game against St Patrick's Athletic.
The former Republic of Ireland international has been a regular up front, starting in four of those five recent wins, but even if he's only on the bench, it's worth noting that he has scored in two of his five substitute appearances this season.
The three legs put together give us a 23/103.30 shot.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 316pts
Returned: 321.31pts
2024/25 P/L: +5.31pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
