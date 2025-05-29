Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to melt away in Iceland
Tobias Gourlay expects backlines to be KO'ed as KR travel to Stjarnan
-
42 goals in 8 KR games this season
-
Stjarnan hit 10 in 5 at home
-
Back +4.0 Goals
Stjarnan v KR Reykjavik
Thursday 20:15
In Norway last night, Rosenborg won 2-0 at Fredrikstad to take down our handicap bet on the hosts.
We've crossed the Nordics and come to Iceland today for the top-flight game between Stjarnan and KR Reykjavik.
KR have scored 24 times through the first eight rounds of the season - yet they've won just twice. Their defence has been as shaky as their attack is potent: they've conceded 18 goals across those eight appearances. The goals totals for those matches have been 4, 6, 4, 5, 6, 5, 7, 5. Home and away, the floor has been four and the last five have each delivered at least five goals.
Stjarnan have not been quite so free and easy with the goals, but there are reasons to believe this game will not buck KR's strong trend. Stjarnan have scored twice in each of their first five home games of the campaign. At the other end, they've notched just a single clean sheet and look vulnerable to today's high-scoring visitors.
We'll back KR to hit 5 total goals for a sixth straight game - with our stake returned if the game stalls out at 4 total goals.
Now read our player props picks for the Champions League final here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
PSG v Inter Milan: Back Hakan, Henrikh & Hakimi in pick of Champions League final player props
-
Football Betting Tips
Thursday Football Tips: Focus on Guga in Copa Sudamericana battle
-
Football Betting Tips
Europa Conference League Final Tips: Back this 16/5 shots treble in Wroclaw showpiece
-
Football Betting Tips
Real Betis v Chelsea Tips: Back this 88/1 Bet Builder for Conference League final
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship