Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to melt away in Iceland

Stjarnan v KR Reykjavik

Thursday 20:15

In Norway last night, Rosenborg won 2-0 at Fredrikstad to take down our handicap bet on the hosts.

We've crossed the Nordics and come to Iceland today for the top-flight game between Stjarnan and KR Reykjavik.

KR have scored 24 times through the first eight rounds of the season - yet they've won just twice. Their defence has been as shaky as their attack is potent: they've conceded 18 goals across those eight appearances. The goals totals for those matches have been 4, 6, 4, 5, 6, 5, 7, 5. Home and away, the floor has been four and the last five have each delivered at least five goals.

Stjarnan have not been quite so free and easy with the goals, but there are reasons to believe this game will not buck KR's strong trend. Stjarnan have scored twice in each of their first five home games of the campaign. At the other end, they've notched just a single clean sheet and look vulnerable to today's high-scoring visitors.

We'll back KR to hit 5 total goals for a sixth straight game - with our stake returned if the game stalls out at 4 total goals.