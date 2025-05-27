Football Bet of the Day: Back Rosenborg to fail at Fredrikstad

Hosts won 4/4 on own turf

Visitors failed to score in 2 straight away games

Back the home side



Fredrikstad v Rosenborg

Wednesday 18:00

In South Korea yesterday, Suwon lost limply 1-0 at home to Jeju and our goals bet went down.

We're in Norway today for the first of this evening's two games from the top-flight Eliteserien. Fourth-placed Fredrikstad are hosting third-placed Rosenborg and we're not sure the visitors should be favourites...

Fredrikstad have won all of their first four home games of the campaign. They've outscored their visitors by 9-1, notching 3-0 and 3-1 wins over the teams now in second and fifth.

Rosenborg are slightly favoured for this one, despite failing to score on either of their most recent two away days. They drew and lost those games against the sides now second and fourth. Their earlier away wins came against teams now 10th and 14th. We'll take a punt on Fredrikstad to beat them today, with some cover for the draw - we'll get our stake returned if the game finishes level.